Father Of Late Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe Slumps, Rushed To Hospital

Hundreds of mourners, including dignitaries and guests, gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, to pay their last respects to billionaire business mogul and former CEO of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, along with his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizzy. The somber event was marked by an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes, following their untimely deaths in a helicopter crash in the United States.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe and his family's death sent shockwaves across the globe after their helicopter, en route to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58, crashed near the border city between Nevada and California in February 2024. The incident, which claimed the lives of the Wigwe family and others onboard, occurred under circumstances that are still under investigation. Their loss was felt deeply within the Nigerian community and beyond, as tributes poured in from across the world.

Mourning a Visionary

At the funeral service, emotional eulogies highlighted Dr. Wigwe's remarkable contributions to the banking sector and his philanthropic efforts. His legacy was remembered through speeches and hymns at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, where family, friends, and colleagues gathered to mourn. The service provided a space for collective grief and remembrance, honoring the lives of the Wigwe family in a fitting tribute to their impact on society.

The tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son has prompted a period of reflection on the fragility of life and the importance of community support in times of tragedy. As attendees left the funeral service, there was a palpable sense of unity and shared sorrow, underscoring the deep connections forged by the Wigwe family with those around them. This tragedy has brought to light the enduring spirit of the community and the lasting legacy of the Wigwe family's contributions to society.