Father Mike Schmitz’s Podcasts Set for Nationwide Broadcast on EWTN Radio

Renowned for its spiritual depth and scholarly insights, Father Mike Schmitz’s podcasts ‘Bible in a Year’ and ‘Catechism in a Year,’ are set for nationwide broadcast on the EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network. The transition from podcast to radio marks a significant leap in EWTN Radio’s Bible Catechism Year initiative, expanding the reach of these acclaimed series.

Father Mike Schmitz’s Podcasts: A Journey of Faith and Understanding

Beginning January 15, the two podcasts will air consecutively in a one-hour time slot at 10 p.m. ET, providing listeners with a nightly dose of spiritual nourishment. Local EWTN radio affiliates hold the discretion to adjust the program’s timing to suit their audience’s preferences, ensuring maximum accessibility.

The ‘Bible in a Year’ podcast, which made its debut in January 2021, rapidly ascended to popularity, seizing the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts. Leveraging ‘The Great Adventure Bible Timeline’ strategy by Jeff Cavins, the podcast weaves together 14 narrative books with non-narrative texts to preserve the narrative of salvation history. With over 430 million downloads, it has resonated deeply with listeners worldwide.

‘Catechism in a Year’: A Fresh Perspective on Timeless Teachings

‘Catechism in a Year’ follows a similar daily format, with Father Schmitz offering prayers and reflections. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops granted permission to distribute the catechism content in this format. This podcast aims to present the catechism not merely as an information resource but as a truth spoken with love, stirring both the intellect and the heart of its listeners.

Listeners can also access these shows for free via the EWTN app, expanding the accessibility and reach of these spiritually enriching podcasts. As the largest Catholic media organization globally, EWTN boasts 11 global TV channels, numerous regional channels, radio services, and a highly visited Catholic website.

A Leap Forward in the EWTN Radio Bible Catechism Year Initiative

The transition of Father Mike Schmitz’s podcasts to nationwide radio broadcast underscores the increasing popularity and impact of these sources of spiritual guidance. It is a testament to their ability to engage and educate listeners, providing a blend of scholarly insight and spiritual depth that resonates with a wide audience.