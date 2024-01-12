en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Father Mike Schmitz’s Podcasts Set for Nationwide Broadcast on EWTN Radio

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Father Mike Schmitz’s Podcasts Set for Nationwide Broadcast on EWTN Radio

Renowned for its spiritual depth and scholarly insights, Father Mike Schmitz’s podcasts ‘Bible in a Year’ and ‘Catechism in a Year,’ are set for nationwide broadcast on the EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network. The transition from podcast to radio marks a significant leap in EWTN Radio’s Bible Catechism Year initiative, expanding the reach of these acclaimed series.

Father Mike Schmitz’s Podcasts: A Journey of Faith and Understanding

Beginning January 15, the two podcasts will air consecutively in a one-hour time slot at 10 p.m. ET, providing listeners with a nightly dose of spiritual nourishment. Local EWTN radio affiliates hold the discretion to adjust the program’s timing to suit their audience’s preferences, ensuring maximum accessibility.

The ‘Bible in a Year’ podcast, which made its debut in January 2021, rapidly ascended to popularity, seizing the No. 1 spot on Apple Podcasts. Leveraging ‘The Great Adventure Bible Timeline’ strategy by Jeff Cavins, the podcast weaves together 14 narrative books with non-narrative texts to preserve the narrative of salvation history. With over 430 million downloads, it has resonated deeply with listeners worldwide.

‘Catechism in a Year’: A Fresh Perspective on Timeless Teachings

‘Catechism in a Year’ follows a similar daily format, with Father Schmitz offering prayers and reflections. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops granted permission to distribute the catechism content in this format. This podcast aims to present the catechism not merely as an information resource but as a truth spoken with love, stirring both the intellect and the heart of its listeners.

Listeners can also access these shows for free via the EWTN app, expanding the accessibility and reach of these spiritually enriching podcasts. As the largest Catholic media organization globally, EWTN boasts 11 global TV channels, numerous regional channels, radio services, and a highly visited Catholic website.

A Leap Forward in the EWTN Radio Bible Catechism Year Initiative

The transition of Father Mike Schmitz’s podcasts to nationwide radio broadcast underscores the increasing popularity and impact of these sources of spiritual guidance. It is a testament to their ability to engage and educate listeners, providing a blend of scholarly insight and spiritual depth that resonates with a wide audience.

0
United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
10 seconds ago
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
The Nashville Predators are bracing for another face-off against the Dallas Stars in a game that could prove to be a pivotal moment in the season. With the Predators currently holding a 1-1-0 record against the Stars, the outcome of this match could tip the balance in favor of either team. The Predators’ Predicament Key
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
Ukraine's Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed
2 mins ago
Ukraine's Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed
West Virginia Set to Expand Elk Population Through Restoration Project
2 mins ago
West Virginia Set to Expand Elk Population Through Restoration Project
Grubhub Pays $3.5M in Settlement over Fee Cap Violations
40 seconds ago
Grubhub Pays $3.5M in Settlement over Fee Cap Violations
Magma Movement and Water: Architects of the Columbia River Gorge
1 min ago
Magma Movement and Water: Architects of the Columbia River Gorge
Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland's Old Town
1 min ago
Fatal Stabbing Shatters Morning Calm in Portland's Old Town
Latest Headlines
World News
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
10 seconds
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
1 min
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
3 mins
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
3 mins
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
4 mins
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
6 mins
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
7 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
7 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app