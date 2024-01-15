Fat Brands Launches First West Coast Co-Branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings Restaurant

In a unique blend of classic American flavors, Fat Brands Inc. announces the launch of its first West Coast co-branded restaurant - a fusion of Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings, in Alhambra, a suburb of Los Angeles. This follows on the heels of another successful co-branded location in Washington D.C at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House.

Unifying Family-Oriented Brands

Reflecting on this milestone, Jake Berchtold, COO of Fat Brands' fast-casual division, emphasized the harmony between the two family-oriented brands. Each has cultivated a dedicated following over the years, and the new establishment promises an exciting blend of Johnny Rockets' classic meals and Hurricane Wings' beach-inspired wing flavors.

A Homage to Retro Dining

Johnny Rockets, a beacon of 1950s retro dining, first opened its doors on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in 1986. Despite closing its original location in 2015 due to shifting demographics, the spirit of the brand lives on. Now, customers can relish the nostalgia of Johnny Rockets' iconic burger, fries, and shake combo, complemented by Hurricane Wings' bone-in or boneless jumbo wings.

Expanding the Dining Portfolio

Known for its robust portfolio of dining concepts, Fat Brands has made a name for itself in the realm of fast-casual, quick-service, and casual dining. From Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to Marble Slab Creamery, the company owns and franchises 18 restaurant brands, boasting over 2,300 units globally. In 2023 alone, Fat Brands opened 107 new units, predicting an incremental adjusted EBITDA of approximately $60 million from organic growth. The company's relentless pursuit of catering to varied palates continues with the unveiling of development deals to open 10 new co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations across Texas.