Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Probes Estee Lauder for Alleged Securities Law Breaches; Sets Class Action Deadline

On a grim note, the renowned national securities law firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, is spearheading an investigation into potential claims against the cosmetic giant, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., hereinafter referred to as 'Estee'. The investigation is centered around alleged violations of federal securities laws. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has imposed a strict deadline of February 5, 2024, for investors to stake their claim as the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit filed against Estee.

Allegations Against Estee

The crux of the complaint is that Estee, in collusion with its executives, reportedly made false and misleading statements concerning the market demand for Estee's products and the company's inventory levels. This facade was purportedly disintegrated when Estee declared lower-than-expected sales and profit on May 3, 2023.

Impact on Stock Price

This announcement triggered a substantial drop in Estee's stock price, plummeting from $245.22 to $202.70 per share. Faruqi & Faruqi is now extending an arm of support to investors who suffered losses exceeding $100,000, offering them a potential discussion of their legal rights, with no cost or obligation to the investors.

Call to Whistleblowers

Faruqi & Faruqi also encourages whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders, and others possessing information about Estee's conduct to step forward. The firm's announcement also serves as a reminder that the decision to serve as lead plaintiff or to remain an absent class member does not affect the individual's ability to share in any recovery.