Faruqi & Faruqi Investigates Boeing Over Alleged Securities Laws Violations

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a premier securities law firm, is presently investigating potential claims against The Boeing Company, a major aircraft manufacturer, over alleged violations of federal securities laws. Investors who sustained substantial losses by investing in Boeing's stock or options between October 23, 2019, and January 24, 2024, are reminded of the impending deadline of April 1, 2024, to seek the position of lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit filed against the company.

Boeing Accused of Prioritizing Profits Over Safety

The lawsuit alleges that Boeing prioritized profits over safety, leading to substandard quality control for its commercial aircraft, including the 737 MAX. This alleged negligence resulted in manufacturing issues that could potentially compromise the safety of Boeing's newest airplanes.

Triggering Incident and Resultant FAA Action

The lawsuit was initiated following an incident on January 5, 2024, when a Boeing 737 operated by Alaska Airlines had an in-flight departure of an in-cabin door plug, causing cabin depressurization and necessitating an emergency landing. In response to this incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a grounding order for Boeing 737-9 aircraft until comprehensive inspections and corrective actions were carried out.

Boeing's Stock Price Drops Significantly

Following these incidents and the subsequent FAA order, Boeing's stock price saw a significant decline. Faruqi & Faruqi is encouraging individuals with information about Boeing's conduct, including whistleblowers and former employees, to reach out to the firm. The firm also clarified that the ability to participate in any recovery is not influenced by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff.