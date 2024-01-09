en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Farmington Hills City Council Delays Decision on Redevelopment Plan Threatening Local Museum

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Farmington Hills City Council Delays Decision on Redevelopment Plan Threatening Local Museum

The city council of Farmington Hills has delayed a landmark decision that may lead to the demolition of Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum, a beloved local attraction. Nestled on Orchard Lake Road near 14 Mile Road, this iconic arcade and museum are part of a strip mall that could face major redevelopment.

Planning Commission Versus City Council

The contentious redevelopment plan was approved by the Farmington Hills Planning Commission, based on its alignment with local planning and zoning regulations. However, the city council and community at large have voiced concerns about the proposal. The plan envisages replacing a part of the existing strip mall with a Meijer store, a proposal that has sparked debates over potential traffic disruption, signage issues, and most importantly, the potential loss of the cherished museum.

A Community’s Plea for Preservation

Community members have rallied behind Marvin’s, a unique family-friendly business that has been around since the 1980s. Initially established by Marvin Yagoda and now managed by his son Jeremy Yagoda, the museum is home to an array of vintage machines and oddities. Its loss would not just be a blow to local business but a significant cultural setback for Metro Detroit.

An online petition initiated to save Marvin’s has already gathered over 51,000 signatures, a testament to the museum’s popularity and the community’s determination to retain its cultural heritage.

The City’s Stance

The city, while supportive of Marvin’s continued existence, has stated its inability to influence decisions related to private property tenancy. This statement underscores the delicate balance of power between municipal authorities, private property owners, and local communities in shaping the urban landscape.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Cutera, Inc. Stock Skyrockets Over 40% Following Revenue Forecast Beat
In an unexpected development, Cutera, Inc. (CUTR), a leading name in aesthetic devices, witnessed a substantial upswing of over 40% in its stock price on Tuesday morning. This dramatic rise was a direct reaction to the company’s disclosure of its preliminary full-year revenue, outstripping its initial projections. Surpassing Revenue Expectations Cutera now forecasts its annual
Cutera, Inc. Stock Skyrockets Over 40% Following Revenue Forecast Beat
Stock Market Closes Flat; Supreme Court Quashes Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
6 mins ago
Stock Market Closes Flat; Supreme Court Quashes Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
OMG Mena and The Neuron Forge Partnership, Revolutionizing Out-of-Home Advertising
6 mins ago
OMG Mena and The Neuron Forge Partnership, Revolutionizing Out-of-Home Advertising
DX Group PLC Shareholders Approve Acquisition by HIG Capital LLC
3 mins ago
DX Group PLC Shareholders Approve Acquisition by HIG Capital LLC
Jammu and Kashmir Government Acts to Protect Traditional Copper Artisans
4 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir Government Acts to Protect Traditional Copper Artisans
Dubai to Spotlight Market Trends at Exclusive Hedge Fund Event Following DFSA's Global Authorizations
5 mins ago
Dubai to Spotlight Market Trends at Exclusive Hedge Fund Event Following DFSA's Global Authorizations
Latest Headlines
World News
President Tinubu Slashes Government Travel Expenses by 60%
20 seconds
President Tinubu Slashes Government Travel Expenses by 60%
Entitlement: The Misleading Term in Fiscal Debates
33 seconds
Entitlement: The Misleading Term in Fiscal Debates
Detroit Lions Finale Victory: A Deep Dive into PFF Player Grades
1 min
Detroit Lions Finale Victory: A Deep Dive into PFF Player Grades
India and UK Fortify Strategic Alignment with Defence and Youth Engagement Agreements
1 min
India and UK Fortify Strategic Alignment with Defence and Youth Engagement Agreements
Auon'tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit
1 min
Auon'tai Anderson Withdraws from Colorado House District 8 Race, Dedicates Efforts to New Nonprofit
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
2 mins
Boycott Campaign Shakes India-Maldives Relations
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
2 mins
Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface Sidelined Due to Groin Injury
INDIA Alliance Reaches Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra: A Crucial Step for 2024 Elections
2 mins
INDIA Alliance Reaches Seat-Sharing Agreement in Maharashtra: A Crucial Step for 2024 Elections
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
2 mins
Detroit Lions' Quarterback Revives Career, Earns Praise from Former Coach
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
34 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app