Farmington Approves New Plow Truck Purchase; Benefits from 'Plowing for Pizza' Campaign

In a recent move, the Farmington Selectmen greenlit a $57,712.56 investment for the Wastewater/Sewer Department to procure a new plow truck. The purchase is intended to replace one of the trucks damaged in the devastating December 2023 storm. Stephen Millett, the town's representative, informed the Selectmen that the storm had claimed two plow trucks and a skid steer, with one of the trucks being utterly submerged in water.

Assessing the Damage

According to Millett, the decision to accept bids for replacement vehicles was initially delayed to gather more bids and contemplate brands other than Ford. However, Home Auto Group in Farmington eventually provided two bids for the trucks, while Chadwick-Baross in Bangor submitted a bid for the skid steer. Millett recommended the acquisition of a 2023 Ford F-250, a model that is readily available and comes with a plow and emergency light package. The new truck is slated for delivery by February 20.

Financial Coverage and Future Decisions

Notably, the selected truck does not include a lift gate. However, Millett pointed out that this feature could be added later, as it is not immediately essential. Insurance coverage is expected to foot approximately $34,000 of the bill for one of the damaged trucks. Also, the Wastewater/Sewer Department has sufficient funds in their accounts to shoulder the expenses. As for the replacement of the skid steer and the second truck, the Selectmen have decided to shelve the decision until they can ascertain if the plow and lift gate from the damaged trucks can be saved. More deliberations, possibly accompanied by additional quotes, are anticipated at the next Select Board meeting on February 13.

'Plowing for Pizza' Campaign

Interestingly, the town has also received a $25,000 grant from Domino’s as part of the 'Plowing for Pizza' campaign. This unique initiative is designed to assist municipalities with their winter operations. Farmington is the eighth town across the nation to participate in this campaign. In addition to the grant, Farmington will receive $200 in Domino’s gift cards for plow drivers and a winter-themed Domino’s Plowing for Pizza kit. The local Domino’s franchise, which opened on Feb. 27, 2023, is backing the snow plowing efforts, ensuring that carryout customers can enjoy hot pizza even on the chilliest, snow-filled days.