Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Decrease in Net Income for 2023

There has been a marked decrease in the net income of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank, for the year ending December 31, 2023. The net income totaled $6,418,337 or $2.08 per common share, a fall from $8,090,127 or $2.66 per common share for the same period in 2022. This downward trend was also reflected in the company's return on average equity and assets which declined during the annual and fourth quarter periods of 2023 compared to 2022.

Impact of Interest Rates and Asset Yield

Net interest income of the company witnessed a dip due to a lower taxable equivalent net yield on average net interest earning assets. This was coupled with a higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, despite an increase in average interest earning assets. To counteract these higher interest expenses, the company implemented strategies such as the utilization of interest rate swaps and purchasing mortgage-backed securities.

Recovery of Credit Losses and Noninterest Income

A silver lining for the company was the recovery of credit losses, largely due to a recovery from loans charged off over a decade ago. This led to a decrease in the required reserve for loans. However, noninterest income also took a hit, primarily due to a net decrease in gain on insurance proceeds and lower mortgage banking revenue.

Noninterest Expenses and Liquidity Position

On a brighter note, noninterest expenses saw a marginal decrease, mainly driven by lower real estate owned expenses and salaries and benefits, although slightly offset by increases in furniture and equipment expenses. The company reported a solid liquidity position with a growth in total assets. Despite the challenges engendered by the high interest rate environment, the company's President and CEO, Gary A. Harris, expressed optimism about the company's loan portfolio and liquidity. Serving customers in Carroll and Baltimore Counties, Maryland, the bank's stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's Pink Market under the symbol "FMFG".

The report also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning investors that actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties.