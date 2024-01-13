Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: A New Crop of Love and Life on the Farm

Love is once again in the air as Fox prepares to premiere the much-anticipated second season of its hit reality dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife. Slated to hit screens on February 1st, the show introduces four new farmers from across the United States, each on a quest to find a romantic partner from the city.

Meet the New Farmers

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife brings to the limelight four new eligible bachelors seeking love. From the vast plains of Missouri is Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old divorced father who manages a 50-acre farm teeming with horses and cattle in Sikeston. Next, we meet Mitchell Kolinsky, a 27-year-old first-generation farmer from Tennessee. He runs a farm in Mt. Juliet, notable for its historic cabin.

From the mountainous terrains of Colorado comes Brandon Rogers. At 29, he steers a 1,000-acre potato and barley farm in Center, his love life hampered by the trials of small-town dating. Lastly, there’s Nathan Smothers, the youngest of the lot at 23. Nathan runs a family farm and cattle ranch in Florida, seeking to start a new chapter after his father’s passing at age 12.

A Journey of Love and Farm Life

The upcoming season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions as these farmers select from 32 women to find their ideal partners. The chosen five will get the unique chance to experience farm life firsthand, providing them with a glimpse into their potential future.

Host and Premiere Details

Hosted by Jennifer Nettles, Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 1st on Fox. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await the unfolding of these love stories, each intertwined with the rustic charm and trials of farm life.