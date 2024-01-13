en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: A New Crop of Love and Life on the Farm

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: A New Crop of Love and Life on the Farm

Love is once again in the air as Fox prepares to premiere the much-anticipated second season of its hit reality dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife. Slated to hit screens on February 1st, the show introduces four new farmers from across the United States, each on a quest to find a romantic partner from the city.

Meet the New Farmers

Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife brings to the limelight four new eligible bachelors seeking love. From the vast plains of Missouri is Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old divorced father who manages a 50-acre farm teeming with horses and cattle in Sikeston. Next, we meet Mitchell Kolinsky, a 27-year-old first-generation farmer from Tennessee. He runs a farm in Mt. Juliet, notable for its historic cabin.

From the mountainous terrains of Colorado comes Brandon Rogers. At 29, he steers a 1,000-acre potato and barley farm in Center, his love life hampered by the trials of small-town dating. Lastly, there’s Nathan Smothers, the youngest of the lot at 23. Nathan runs a family farm and cattle ranch in Florida, seeking to start a new chapter after his father’s passing at age 12.

A Journey of Love and Farm Life

The upcoming season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions as these farmers select from 32 women to find their ideal partners. The chosen five will get the unique chance to experience farm life firsthand, providing them with a glimpse into their potential future.

Host and Premiere Details

Hosted by Jennifer Nettles, Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 1st on Fox. As the countdown begins, fans eagerly await the unfolding of these love stories, each intertwined with the rustic charm and trials of farm life.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
4 mins ago
Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming
In a step towards sustainable farming, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has recently concluded a unique Management Development Programme (E-MDP) in Hakermullah Budgam. The one-week programme was designed to focus on ‘Trichoderma as a Biofertilizer and Biofungicide for Sustainable Organic Vegetable Production’ and was held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra
Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming
Russia Delivers Wheat to African Nations Through Cameroon's Douala Port
2 hours ago
Russia Delivers Wheat to African Nations Through Cameroon's Douala Port
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
2 hours ago
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
Empress Garden to Host Exquisite Flower Show: A Symphony of Botanical Art and Japanese Aesthetics
27 mins ago
Empress Garden to Host Exquisite Flower Show: A Symphony of Botanical Art and Japanese Aesthetics
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
54 mins ago
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's Ten Key Achievements at NEIP: A New Dawn for Ghanaian Entrepreneurship
1 hour ago
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah's Ten Key Achievements at NEIP: A New Dawn for Ghanaian Entrepreneurship
Latest Headlines
World News
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
1 min
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
5 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
6 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
7 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
7 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
8 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
10 mins
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
10 mins
Manchester City's Player-Led Summit: A Rally for Improvement Amidst Challenges
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
10 mins
Miss America Contender Jude Mabone: A Heart Health Advocate with a Remarkable Survival Story
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app