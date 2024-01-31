Farmed & Forged Market in Downtown LaPorte Invites Local Vendors for 2024 Season

In the heart of downtown LaPorte, Northwest Indiana, a unique opportunity is on the horizon for local artisans, farmers, and producers. The Farmed & Forged Market, a vibrant weekly event, is set to return every Sunday from May 26 through Sept. 29, operating between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This initiative, managed by the entrepreneurial group, The Collective, is now accepting vendor applications for the upcoming season.

A Revival of Local Produce and Craftsmanship

Previously known as the LaPorte Farmers Market, the event has adopted a new identity as the Farmed & Forged Market, signifying a stronger focus on producers. This free-to-attend market is a melting pot of local creativity and innovation, where booths from nearby farms, makers, foragers, restaurants, breweries, and artisan vendors showcase their products. Every item for sale, from fresh produce to raw food, is sourced within a 100-mile radius of LaPorte, ensuring authenticity and local flavor.

Fostering Community Engagement and Inclusion

The market is more than just a commercial platform; it's a community hub. Hosting live music and fundraising for different non-profits every month, the Farmed & Forged Market aims to foster a sense of unity and engagement within the community. In an effort to promote inclusive food access, the market also accepts SNAP benefits, making local, fresh produce accessible to all.

Special Off-Season Market Event

In addition to the regular season, a special off-season event, Farmed & Forged Off Season Market, is slated for Feb. 10 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event serves as a preview of what's to come in the full season, offering an early opportunity for vendors and patrons alike to engage with the market.

Mandy Krickhahn, the owner, founder, and CEO of The Collective, expressed her excitement for the new season. She encourages local vendors to apply and be a part of this unique community experience. Interested parties can find more information and submit applications on The Collective's website.