Farm to Summit: Breathing New Life into 'Seconds' Vegetables

In the heart of Durango, Colorado, an innovative business named Farm to Summit is transforming the way we perceive food waste and sustainable practices. Founded by sisters Jane and Louise Barden, the company specializes in producing dehydrated, plant-based meals using locally-sourced 'seconds' vegetables, those with odd shapes or blemishes that are typically discarded.

Championing Environmental Sustainability

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, Farm to Summit has adopted omnidegradable bags for packaging. These bags are capable of breaking down in any microbial environment, including landfills, a significant feature considering Durango's rural location and limited access to municipal compost facilities. This choice is a clear reflection of the company's dedication to reducing its ecological footprint.

Dehydration Over Freeze-Drying

The Barden sisters opted for dehydration over freeze-drying, a decision influenced by cost efficiency and the ability to maintain the texture of the meals. Their target market is not just limited to outdoor enthusiasts, but also extends to busy individuals and the houseless community. This latter group is reached through foodbanks, an indication of the company's conscious effort to address food-related challenges in the community.

Southwestern Cuisine Inspired Flavors

Farm to Summit's menu offers a range of flavors influenced by Southwestern cuisine. The company operates an in-house manufacturing facility complete with a kitchen, dehydrators, and a packaging room. However, their lattes are outsourced to a co-packer based in Denver. This gastronomic venture is omnichannel focused, selling through small gear retailers, directly to consumers via its website, and potentially in REI stores through the REI Green Light Program.

Despite operating with a small three-person team, the company has ambitious goals. Farm to Summit plans to grow sustainably by expanding its operations and product range. This includes the introduction of three new meals slated for the following April, a testament to the company's drive to continuously innovate while championing sustainable practices.