en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming

Undeterred by the extreme cold expected to grip the Quad-City region, the Farm Show at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island is set to proceed as scheduled. Rob Junker, the show director, reiterated the significance of this event for the farming community, emphasizing its importance despite temperatures forecasted to plummet to minus 2 degrees on Sunday and minus 1 degree on Monday and Tuesday.

The Unyielding Spirit of the Farming Community

The show, a major gathering for both vendors and farmers, is expected to draw its usual crowd. These attendees, hardened by the rigorous demands of their profession, aren’t easily deterred by challenging weather conditions. In fact, the cold spell, while posing certain difficulties, also brings a hidden boon.

Beneficial Cold: A Silver Lining for the Farming Community

The cold snap, while disruptive for some farming activities, can actually prove beneficial in addressing drought conditions. It does so by providing much-needed moisture from the snowpack—particularly crucial this year. Scott County Farmer Robb Ewoldt highlighted the absence of ground frost, which allows the melting snow to permeate the soil rather than running off. This phenomenon is advantageous for soil moisture levels.

Challenges That Persist Despite the Cold

However, the lack of frost also implies that soil compaction isn’t mitigated, and some harmful insects might survive the winter. The region has received 10.1 inches of snow this January, slightly below the average snowfall for the month.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable demonstration of community support, the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport received a check of 1.6 million dollars from the John Deere Foundation and other community partners. Committed to contributing 200 million over the next 10 years, the Foundation aims to provide 100 million meals to those in need. It has also pledged to match donations up to 650,000 dollars, a move designed to stave off hunger in Rock Island, Scott, and Dubuque counties. This substantial influx of funds will enable the food bank to purchase more food and adapt to the rising food prices and demand.

0
Agriculture United States Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
In the heart of North Yorkshire, a revolution is brewing in the realm of sustainable food and farming. The region, known for its picturesque landscapes, is now the site of a pioneering initiative known as the BioHub Initiative. At the helm is Dr. Vincent Walsh, the founder of RegenFarmCo, who has been instrumental in driving
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility
28 mins ago
Kenyan Government Leases Sugar Mills Amidst Global Price Volatility
Montague County Youth Fair: A Celebration of Young Talent and Inclusive Growth
38 mins ago
Montague County Youth Fair: A Celebration of Young Talent and Inclusive Growth
Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government's Dry Season Farming Initiatives
3 mins ago
Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government's Dry Season Farming Initiatives
FOA's New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia
12 mins ago
FOA's New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia
Laurens County's New Agricultural Center: A Boost for Economy and Tourism
16 mins ago
Laurens County's New Agricultural Center: A Boost for Economy and Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
6 seconds
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
13 seconds
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
24 seconds
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
1 min
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
2 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
3 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
3 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
3 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
3 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
54 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app