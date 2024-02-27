Fargo Hosts Panel on Gun Violence: Community Solutions and Support in Focus

In a timely initiative to address the pressing issue of gun violence and its repercussion on communities, the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley (LWVRRV) is spearheading a comprehensive panel discussion. Scheduled for March 1, this event, part of the LWVRRV's First Friday Series, aims to shed light on viable gun violence prevention strategies and bolster support for victims. Hosted at the Sons of Norway in Fargo, the discussion promises insights from a diverse group of experts, complemented by an interactive Q&A session led by Lyn Dockter-Pinnick of LWVRRV.

Advertisment

Expert Insights on Gun Violence Prevention

Understanding the multifaceted nature of gun violence, the panel boasts a lineup of specialists from several key organizations. Representatives from BeSMART, the North Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Moms Demand Action/Everytown for Gun Safety, and the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center will share their expertise. The focus will be on delineating actionable prevention strategies and highlighting the resources available to those affected by gun violence. This segment aims not only to educate but also to foster a collaborative approach towards mitigating this issue.

Community Engagement and Support

Advertisment

Central to the discussion is the emphasis on community involvement and the importance of accessible support systems for victims. With Lyn Dockter-Pinnick moderating, audience members will be afforded the opportunity to engage directly with the panelists through a moderated Q&A session. This interactive component is designed to ensure that community members can voice concerns, seek clarity, and contribute to the dialogue on gun violence prevention and victim support.

Event Accessibility and Participation

Reflecting the LWVRRV's commitment to community engagement and accessibility, the panel discussion on gun violence is free to the public. For those interested, lunch is available for purchase, courtesy of the Sons of Norway, enhancing the communal atmosphere of the event. This initiative not only facilitates an important conversation on a critical issue but also strengthens community bonds by bringing together individuals and organizations united in their desire for change.