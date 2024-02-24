Farewell to a Local Favorite: Centre County's Outback Steakhouse Shuts Its Doors

It's the end of an era in Patton Township, Centre County, as the beloved Outback Steakhouse turns off its grills for the last time. After serving the community with its signature steaks and Bloomin' Onions for nearly a quarter of a century, the local outlet of the Australian-themed chain has permanently closed. This closure comes as part of a broader strategy by Bloomin' Brands Inc., the Florida-based parent company, to shutter 41 underperforming locations across its brands. The announcement, made during an analyst call, marks a significant shift in the company's operations, aiming to refocus and rejuvenate its remaining establishments.

A Tough Decision

The decision to close the Centre County location, along with 40 other restaurants, was described by Bloomin' Brands as a strategic move to bolster the company's overall health. Despite the tough business decision, the company emphasized that the closure was not a reflection of the local staff or management's performance. Many in the community are feeling the loss of a spot that wasn't just a restaurant but a place of gathering, celebrations, and memories. The nearest alternative for fans of the chain now lies in Altoona, leaving a gap in the local dining scene.

Impact on Employees

While the exact number of affected employees remains undisclosed, Bloomin' Brands has committed to offering severance packages to those unable to relocate to other restaurants within the company's portfolio. This gesture underscores the company's efforts to support its workforce during this transition. The closure not only impacts the employees directly but also resonates through the community, raising concerns about job security in the ever-evolving restaurant industry.

Looking Ahead

Despite this closure, Bloomin' Brands appears committed to its long-term vision, with plans to open new locations and increase marketing efforts to drive traffic to its remaining restaurants. The focus on off-premises sales and catering indicates a strategic pivot towards current dining trends, an adaptability that could define the future of dining in Patton Township and beyond. As Centre County says goodbye to its Outback Steakhouse, the broader narrative is one of change, adaptation, and hopeful anticipation for what's next in the local restaurant landscape.