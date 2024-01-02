Far and Wide: The Best Small Towns to Visit in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin

In a recent compilation by Far and Wide, a series of small towns in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin have been highlighted for their unique attractions and events, each boasting a population of less than 10,000 people. Spanning from quaint local shops to significant cultural events, these towns offer a refreshing respite from bustling city life.

Wisconsin’s Hidden Jewels

Wisconsin’s Mineral Point is a treasure trove of local shops and activities nestled within the driftless region. The town of Hayward, besides being home to vibrant events such as the Honor the Earth Pow Wow and the American Birkebeiner ski race, is a testament to Wisconsin’s rich cultural heritage. Stockholm, with its small population of 76, claims the title of ‘America’s Coziest Village’, where the serene vistas of the Mississippi River offer a tranquil escape.

Iowa’s Best-Kept Secrets

On the list for Iowa, Fairfield stands out with its cool restaurants and outdoor recreational activities. Another highlight is Decorah, renowned for its natural beauty, the educational hub of Luther College, and the widely acclaimed Toppling Goliath brewery.

Minnesota’s Must-Visit Small Towns

Minnesota’s selection includes Perham, situated in the heartland of lake country, where water activities and local commerce thrive. The picturesque town of Grand Marais, nestled beyond Duluth, offers a charming experience imbued with a unique allure that sets it apart from its counterparts.

According to a study conducted by Touropia, other small towns in Minnesota that warrant a visit include Bemidji for its attractions, Little Falls for its historic estate, and Walker for its local activities. Other noteworthy towns include Stillwater with its historic places, Grand Rapids for nature activities, Two Harbors for its iconic lighthouse, Wabasha for the National Eagle Center, Nisswa for outdoor activities, Hastings for its trails and historic estate, and the charming town of Red Wing.

The list also features towns like St. Cloud, praised for its lively yet laid-back vibe, thriving arts, culture and nightlife scenes, and outdoor activities; Minnetonka, Woodbury, and Maple Grove. The city of Eden Prairie tops the list, renowned for its employment opportunities, housing, education, and safe streets.