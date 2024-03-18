Fans Urge 'The Bear' for Willy Wonka Episode Amid Jeremy Allen White's Gene Wilder Resemblance

Fans of The Bear have called for a Willy Wonka-themed episode after the shockingly bad 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' event went viral, sparking public interest. Jeremy Allen White, who stars in The Bear, has been mistaken for Gene Wilder, prompting discussions and reactions from fans and the actor himself. Despite denying any relation to Gene Wilder, Jeremy acknowledges the resemblance and fans have even called for him to star in a biopic of the late actor. The highly-anticipated third season of The Bear is set to premiere in June, with emotional scenes and award-winning performances expected.

Advertisment

Fan Frenzy Over Wonka

After an immersive 'Willy's Chocolate Experience' in Edinburgh disappointed attendees last month, fans of Jeremy Allen White took to social media to propose a unique twist for The Bear: a Willy Wonka-themed episode. White, acclaimed for his role as chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, has often been compared to the whimsical chocolatier's actor, Gene Wilder, due to their striking resemblance. This blend of a viral event and the actor's public acknowledgment of the likeness has fueled fan excitement and speculation about potential crossover opportunities.

Jeremy Allen White's Gene Wilder Connection

Advertisment

For years, Jeremy Allen White has had to clarify that he is not related to Gene Wilder, despite rampant online speculation and doctored articles suggesting a familial bond. Interviews with Buzzfeed and GQ saw White addressing the comparisons with humor and grace, even acknowledging the uncanny resemblance himself. The ongoing discussion reached a peak when White was suggested by fans as an ideal candidate to portray Wilder in a potential biopic, demonstrating the strong public association between the two actors.

Anticipation for Season Three

As filming for the third season of The Bear commenced in Chicago, fans are eagerly awaiting its release in June. The series, which has garnered critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards, promises to deliver more emotional depth and culinary chaos. With the expectation of a full season drop for binge-watching, viewers are keen to see how the storyline develops, particularly following the tease of significant plot events like a funeral scene captured during filming. The combination of award-winning performances and the unique cultural zeitgeist surrounding White and Wilder adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming season.