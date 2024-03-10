Fans Outraged as Margot Robbie's Oscars Look Falls Flat, Missing Barbie's Spark

At the 2024 Oscars, Margot Robbie's fashion choice sparked a significant online backlash, with fans and critics alike expressing their dismay over what many considered an 'unflattering' dress selection by her stylist. The Australian actress, known for her striking appearances and recently her iconic Barbie-inspired looks, opted for a less characteristic black Versace gown, leaving many to question the direction of her red carpet aesthetic.

Unexpected Turn from Barbie to Basic

Rather than continuing her Barbie-themed fashion streak, Robbie surprised onlookers by donning a shimmery black gown with a sloped neckline and peculiar hip draping, a stark contrast to her previously vibrant and playful ensembles. The outfit, paired with a two-toned gold cuff and matching ring by Fred Leighton, did not resonate well with her fanbase, sparking a flurry of disappointed comments across social media platforms. Critics lamented the missed opportunity for Robbie to 'own the carpet,' describing the look as 'such a boring look' and 'a boring yawn of a dress.'

Criticism and Praise: A Mixed Reaction Online

While the negative feedback dominated the initial reaction, some voices of support surfaced, praising Robbie's overall look this award season. Despite the mixed opinions, the dress's departure from the anticipated Barbie glam led to an overwhelming consensus of disappointment among fans. Robbie's hairstyle also did not escape scrutiny, with several comments pointing out its lack of cohesion with the overall look, questioning the hairstylist's choices for such a significant event.

Reflecting on Barbie's Legacy and Future Appearances

The reaction to Robbie's Oscars ensemble underscores the high expectations set by her previous red carpet triumphs, particularly during the Barbie publicity tour. While this particular choice may have missed the mark for some, it highlights the unpredictable nature of fashion and the diverse tastes of the viewing public. As Robbie continues to navigate her post-Barbie career, her red carpet appearances will undoubtedly remain a topic of interest and speculation, showcasing the ever-evolving relationship between celebrity, fashion, and audience expectations.