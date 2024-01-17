Fannie Mae to Vacate D.C. Headquarters Early, Signaling Shift in City's Commercial Real Estate

In a surprising turn of events, mortgage powerhouse Fannie Mae has declared its intention to exit its sprawling office space located at Midtown Center, interrupting its lease agreement five years early. The company, which occupies a 720,000-square-foot space at 15th and L streets NW in Washington D.C., is expected to leave by June 2029, despite the lease's original end date in 2033.

Advertisment

A Shift Towards Flexible Work and Fiscal Responsibility

Fannie Mae cited the adoption of flexible work models and fiscal responsibility as the primary reasons for the premature departure. The company emphasized the need to maintain a presence in the capital, though the specifics of the future location remain undisclosed.

Implications for Washington D.C.'s Commercial Real Estate

Advertisment

This development signals a broader challenge for Washington D.C.'s administration under Mayor Muriel Bowser. The city is grappling with an increasing number of vacant office spaces, primarily due to the rise of remote work practices. This trend is reflected in the city's office vacancy rate, which reached a record 21.2 percent at the end of last year. The scenario worsens as trophy properties, such as Fannie Mae's current headquarters, also witnessed a dip in their occupancy rates, falling to 11.5 percent, the lowest in a decade.

Uncertainty Looms Over the City's Future

Adding to the city's real estate conundrum is the prospective departure of the city's sports teams, the Capitals and Wizards, from the downtown area. This uncertainty further clouds the future of commercial real estate in the city. The property that Fannie Mae will vacate was recently evaluated at $739 million, a drastic decline from its $980 million valuation by a South Korean investor syndicate in 2021.

In the meantime, Carr Properties, the owner of the Midtown Center, has confirmed that the space vacated by Fannie Mae will be put back on the market, with the majority available from June 2029. The move from Fannie Mae is being watched closely as an indicator of the changing dynamics of commercial real estate in the post-pandemic world.