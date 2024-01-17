Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: Potential Stabilizers of the MBS Market?

The housing industry is abuzz with speculation about the potential influence of government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, returning as active investors in the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market. This possible comeback is being discussed almost a decade and a half after their exit during the financial crisis of 2007-2008. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), responsible for overseeing the GSEs, has yet to weigh in on the matter.

Understanding the MBS Market Dynamics

The MBS market has been under strain due to the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening (QT) and higher benchmark interest rates, which has inflated the MBS supply. The Fed's QT commenced in mid-2022 with the objective of reducing its comprehensive portfolio of Treasuries and MBS worth trillions of dollars. This process has tipped the MBS market into a supply-demand imbalance, estimated at $25 billion monthly. The imbalance has resulted in escalated MBS yields, which consequently have driven mortgage rates upwards.

The Proposed Role of the GSEs

Industry experts suggest that the GSEs could potentially stabilize mortgage rates by absorbing this excess MBS supply. The argument is that this move could contribute to making housing more affordable. This proposition is accompanied by the recent indication from the Fed of likely future rate decreases, which could play a significant role in reducing rate volatility and the risk premium required by MBS investors. This scenario could potentially narrow the spread between mortgage rates and Treasury yields.

Projecting the Potential Impact

However, the spread is anticipated to remain higher than the historical norm due to the absence of the Fed and the GSEs as significant MBS buyers. If the GSEs resumed MBS purchases within their current caps, the long-term impact would be modest. The FHFA has remained non-committal on these matters, and the industry does not anticipate a significant shift in policy from either the Fed or the GSEs in terms of MBS investment. In conclusion, while the potential role of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in stabilizing mortgage rates through MBS investment is being discussed, it remains to be seen how these developments will affect the housing industry.