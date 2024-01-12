Fanatics to Lay Off 218 Employees Following Fulfillment Center Closure

Florida-based sportswear company, Fanatics, has announced a series of layoffs amounting to 218 employees, resulting from the imminent closure of its fulfillment center located on Commonwealth Avenue. The company outlined a plan to begin the layoffs on April 1, with the anticipation of a complete closure of the facility by August 1.

Compliance with Legal Obligations

As necessitated by law for large-scale layoffs or closures, Fanatics has issued a WARN Notice to both the State of Florida and the City of Jacksonville. This formal notification is a prerequisite for companies planning to execute a sizable reduction in their workforce.

Strategic Move to Enhance Customer Experience

In a statement, Fanatics clarified that the closure is part of a broader strategy to heighten the experience for their customers. The company intends to relocate its operations to newer buildings equipped with advanced technology and upgraded infrastructure. This transition is envisioned to tackle the issues related to the aging Commonwealth Facility and to accommodate new demands in a more effective manner.

Commitment to Best-in-Class Experience

Despite the impending layoffs, the company reaffirmed its pledge to delivering a best-in-class experience for its fans and partners. It aims to adjust its operations to sustain efficiency and effectiveness in distribution. Additionally, Fanatics, the sports merchandising behemoth, emphasized that it will continue to maintain a strong presence in Jacksonville, with more than 1,500 employees at its corporate offices. The company also plans to operate the in-venue retail business for the Jacksonville Jaguars, further cementing its commitment to the region.