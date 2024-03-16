Fan Fiction to Bestsellers: 'Fifty Shades', 'After', Transform into Publishing Triumphs

Following the SXSW premiere of The Idea of You, PEOPLE delves into how popular novels began as fan fiction, spotlighting the transition of stories inspired by Edward Cullen, One Direction, and more into bestselling novels and blockbuster movies. This exploration reveals the journey from fan fiction to mainstream success, highlighting works like Fifty Shades of Grey and After, which not only captivated readers but also dominated box offices worldwide.

From Fan Fiction Forums to Global Fame

E. L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey originally sparked to life as a tribute to Twilight's Edward and Bella, reimagined in a more mature setting. Published first on Fanfiction.net, it quickly evolved into a series that redefined romance fiction, earning James the title of the highest-paid author by Forbes in 2013. Similarly, Anna Todd's After, inspired by Harry Styles of One Direction, transitioned from a Wattpad sensation to a New York Times bestseller, further underscoring fan fiction's potential to yield mainstream literary phenomena.

Hollywood Takes Notice

The impact of these novels extended beyond the page, with both Fifty Shades of Grey and After series making the leap to the silver screen. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson brought the steamy relationship of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele to life, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. The After series, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford as the leads, also found success, although the final installment's departure from Todd's original narrative left some fans wanting.

Legacy and Future Prospects

The phenomenon of fan fiction transitioning into published works and subsequently into films suggests a shifting landscape in both literature and cinema. Stories like The Love Hypothesis, which brings Star Wars into the realm of romantic fiction, indicate the broadening appeal and potential of fan fiction in mainstream culture. As more fan fiction authors gain recognition, the boundaries between 'amateur' and professional writing continue to blur, promising a future where fan creativity plays a significant role in shaping entertainment.