en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Family of Man Killed in Police Standoff Supports Officers’ Actions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Family of Man Killed in Police Standoff Supports Officers’ Actions

Australia witnessed an unexpected twist in the aftermath of a fatal police shooting in New South Wales (NSW) as the family of the deceased, Alexander Pinnock, voiced their support for the actions of the NSW Police Force. In a display of understanding for the harrowing circumstances that the police officers found themselves in, the family expressed their belief that the officers acted to the best of their ability during the armed standoff that led to Pinnock’s death.

Family Highlights Mental Health Struggles

Alongside their unexpected endorsement of the police actions, the family also took the opportunity to underline the mental health challenges that Pinnock had been grappling with. They pointed a finger at the failure of the mental health system to provide the necessary support to Pinnock, a failure that ultimately saw him involved in a fatal confrontation with the police.

Calls for Improved Police Training

The incident sparked the NSW Greens to raise concerns over the number of individuals suffering mental health episodes who end up being killed by police. They demanded better training and the use of de-escalation techniques for officers handling such situations. The tragic occurrence has reignited the conversation about how law enforcement and the broader system handle those dealing with mental health crises.

Government Reviewing Response to Mental Health Episodes

Meanwhile, the NSW government is already in the process of reviewing its procedures on how authorities respond to mental health episodes. The government is considering alternative co-responder models in a bid to improve the response to mental health crises, an issue brought into sharp focus by Pinnock’s tragic death.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
In a shocking incident that unfolded last summer, a high-speed chase spanning multiple states ended in the death of the suspect, Joshua Ringle, 32, from South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has recently concluded that the police acted appropriately in their pursuit. The chase was initiated following an altercation between Ringle and a
St. Joseph County Prosecutor: Police Acted Appropriately in July High-Speed Chase Ending in Suspect's Death
BJP Condemns Siddaramaiah Govt. Following Moral Policing Incident: Upcoming Discussion on 'India's Agenda'
1 hour ago
BJP Condemns Siddaramaiah Govt. Following Moral Policing Incident: Upcoming Discussion on 'India's Agenda'
Attorney General Denies Wrongful Dismissal Allegations by Former Magistrate
2 hours ago
Attorney General Denies Wrongful Dismissal Allegations by Former Magistrate
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
9 mins ago
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
18 mins ago
Karnataka Court Summons 17 BJP Workers Over 2017 Rally: Political Vendetta or Legal Action?
BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Haveri Assault Case
1 hour ago
BJP Slams Siddaramaiah Government Over Haveri Assault Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
1 min
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
3 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
4 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
4 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
5 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
6 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
6 mins
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
7 mins
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
7 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app