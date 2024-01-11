Families Demand Immediate Investigation into Possible Friendly Fire in Hamas Attack

On October 7, a tragic event unfolded at a kibbutz in southern Israel when Hamas militants attacked, leading to the death of numerous civilians. Now, the bereaved families are seeking immediate investigation into the incident, fearing that the ongoing conflict with Hamas may result in the loss of critical evidence. Their concerns primarily revolve around the possibility of friendly fire being a factor in the deaths of their loved ones.

Demands for Immediate Investigation

The bereaved families have submitted a letter to Israeli military officials, including the army chief of staff, demanding an instant probe into the incident. Their fears stem from the fact that the military has pledged to conduct a detailed investigation only after the war on Hamas concludes. The families are anxious that this delay might lead to the loss of critical evidence.

The Deadly Standoff at the Kibbutz

The attack on the kibbutz, particularly the standoff at the home of Pesi Cohen, where 15 hostages were taken, has been a focal point of concern. Evidence obtained from a police helicopter appears to show a tank firing upon the Cohen house, leading to an explosion. However, the exact circumstances leading to the death of 13 hostages remain unclear. The families are demanding answers to why the tank was ordered to fire at the house, knowing the risk of civilian casualties.

Loss of Faith in Leadership

The casualties of the October 7 attack, coupled with perceived intelligence failures and slow response by security forces, have led to a significant loss of faith in Israel's leadership. As the conflict with Hamas continues with no end in sight, these families - and the nation - are left grappling with the uncertainty and the demand for answers.