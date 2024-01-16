Fall River Shines as Outdoor Hub in 'Explore New England'

The television series "Explore New England" has brought the spotlight on Fall River, Massachusetts, a city often overlooked for outdoor activities, showcasing it as a haven for nature enthusiasts and recreational visitors. The episode, titled "Fall River Rising," originally aired on NESN and ENE's YouTube channel in December and is now set for a local premiere, organized by the city tourism organization, Viva Fall River.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Hidden Gem

The show, hosted by Tom Richardson, delves into various outdoor pursuits in Fall River, including mountain biking, kayaking, fishing, and hiking. The emphasis lies on family-friendly and accessible activities, making it a wholesome guide for outdoor adventure seekers. The filming, which took place in June, features local attractions like the Southeastern Massachusetts Bioreserve, the South Watuppa Pond, the Quequechan River Rail Trail, and sailing programs at Heritage State Park, thereby capturing the essence of Fall River's natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

Igniting Local Interest

Advertisment

Following the airing of the episode, a local premiere is set to take place at Fall River's Ignition Space. This event is not just a screening, but it also includes a discussion about recreational tourism led by Viva Fall River. The aim is to explore the potential benefits of recreational tourism for Fall River and the South Coast region. With various local outdoor recreation community members who were featured in the episode participating in the discussion, this event is designed to foster dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders and residents.

Boosting Recreational Tourism

The "Fall River Rising" episode is more than just a documentary; it's a catalyst for sparking interest in outdoor activities in the region. By showcasing the city's hidden gems, the show can help attract tourists and recreational enthusiasts, thereby boosting the local economy. As more people discover the charms of Fall River, it could lead to a rise in recreational tourism, creating a positive ripple effect for the South Coast region.