FAKKU to Launch 'Strange Goddesses' by Karasu Chan: A Blend of Erotica and Fantasy

FAKKU has unveiled plans for a new publication titled 'Strange Goddesses' by the emerging talent, Karasu Chan, marking a significant addition to its catalog of adult manga. This collection, spanning 168 pages, is set to captivate readers with its unique blend of fantasy and erotica, priced at $19.95 for the physical edition. Fans can look forward to the physical release in fall 2024, while digital chapters will start appearing on March 7th, 2024, with full downloads available a week later.

Debut Title from Karasu Chan

'Strange Goddesses' stands as the debut title from Karasu Chan, introducing readers to a world where divine and demonic entities seek human devotion in the most intimate ways. The book compiles six chapters that promise a journey through a realm of 'sinister and sexy' encounters, challenging the boundaries between god, demon, and monster in the pursuit of carnal worship.

Plot Unveiled

The narrative thrust of 'Strange Goddesses' revolves around a patient trapped in a demon-run hospital, teetering on the brink of death. In an unexpected twist, he finds salvation in the hands of two nurses, Verta and Trauma, who employ their unique skills to cleanse his body of impurities. What initially seems like a descent into hell transforms into a divine revelation, blurring the lines between agony and ecstasy.

Anticipation Builds for Release

The announcement has sparked considerable excitement among fans of adult manga and erotica, eagerly awaiting the chance to delve into Karasu Chan's vividly imagined universe. 'Strange Goddesses' is poised to offer a fresh perspective on the themes of desire and devotion, set against the backdrop of a richly constructed fantasy world. As the release dates draw closer, both the physical and digital editions of 'Strange Goddesses' are set to become sought-after additions to the collections of genre enthusiasts and newcomers alike.