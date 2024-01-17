Fairy Godmothers of Rochester: Turning Cinderella Dreams into Reality

Imagine a teenage girl's joy as she steps into a flowing gown, the perfect pair of shoes, and dazzling accessories, all made possible by Fairy Godmothers of Rochester, a volunteer organization in Henrietta, New York. The group, founded in 2004 by Rene Spallina and Cynthia Jackson, is dedicated to providing prom attire to girls facing financial difficulties. Each prom season, they have been instrumental in transforming the dreams of an average of 500 girls into reality.

Call for Donations

As the organization gears up for the upcoming prom season, they have issued a call for donations of like-new or gently used dresses, accessories, and shoes. The main donation event, scheduled for this Saturday, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marketplace Mall near the North Entrance. It is the organization's biggest donation drive of the year and is a testament to the community's generosity and commitment to the cause.

The Power of Prom

Ami Salzman, the director and a long-time volunteer at Fairy Godmothers of Rochester, underscores the significance of the initiative. She pointed out the high costs associated with attending prom and the organization's dedication to serving those in need. "Prom is not just a dance. It is a rite of passage, a memory that every girl should have the chance to create," Salzman said.

Community Support and Participation

Starting in March, high schoolers will have the opportunity to visit the Fairy Godmothers of Rochester's storefront at the mall twice a week. There, they can pick out their prom outfits for a minimal donation of $5. Salzman emphasized the transformative nature of the program, which extends beyond providing attire to enhancing girls' self-esteem. "Seeing the smiles on their faces when they find 'the' dress is priceless," she added. The community is encouraged to support the organization by donating items at the specified location and time, as well as at select businesses during their operating hours.