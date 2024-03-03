Fairmont State University Honors Robert Lackey's Legacy with Memorial Jam

On a poignant Sunday, the Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center at Fairmont State University became a melting pot of melodies and memories during the Robert Lackey Memorial Jam. This event, rich in emotion and music, celebrated the life of Robert Lackey, a cherished musician and mentor who passed away in December of the previous year. Lackey, known for his mastery of the dulcimer and guitar, was a pillar in the community, dedicating his life to teaching and inspiring others through music.

Remembering a Musical Mentor

Robert Lackey's impact on the musical community was profound. As an accomplished dulcimer and guitar player, he not only performed with the Kennedy Barn String Band but also invested countless hours imparting his knowledge to budding musicians. Jim Fawcett, a close friend and fellow musician, reflected on Lackey's legacy, emphasizing his role as a mentor. "The younger people, the younger ones or ones beginning Dulcimer would look up to him, you know, he was their mentor, everybody's mentor, he was my mentor for many years and just a great guy," Fawcett shared, highlighting the deep sense of loss felt by those who knew Lackey.

Uniting Through Music

The Robert Lackey Memorial Jam was more than just an event; it was a testament to the unifying power of music. Designed to cater to both new and experienced musicians, the jam session encouraged participants to learn swamp songs, share stories, and celebrate the legacy of a man who was much more than a musician; he was a community builder. This gathering served not only as a tribute to Lackey's life but also as an opportunity for the musical community to come together, share experiences, and continue the tradition of mentorship that Lackey so passionately advocated for.

The Legacy Continues

As the notes faded and the sun set on the Frank and Jane Gabor Folklife Center, the spirit of Robert Lackey lingered. The Robert Lackey Memorial Jam, while a moment to mourn, also served as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on a community. Through his music and mentorship, Lackey created a legacy that will resonate for generations. As new musicians pick up their instruments and learn the chords once taught by Lackey, his teachings, passion, and spirit live on, ensuring that his contribution to the world of folk music will never be forgotten.