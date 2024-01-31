Fairmont Hotels & Resorts to Return to New Orleans with Luxury Establishment

Renowned for their grand hotels and engaging service, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has announced their return to New Orleans in partnership with Louisiana-based developer Kailas Companies. The new Fairmont New Orleans, a luxury hotel brimming with the city's unique character and vibrancy, is slated to open by summer 2025, marking a significant development for the hospitality industry in the city.

Reviving the Fairmont Legacy

The Fairmont New Orleans will be located at 1010 Common Street in the city's downtown Central Business District. This redevelopment project holds special significance as it marks Fairmont's return to the city after the original Fairmont New Orleans closed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The hotel's prime location will place it directly between the legendary Bourbon Street and the New Orleans Superdome, making it an irresistible destination for visitors.

Inside the Fairmont New Orleans

The hotel is set to occupy 18 floors and offer an array of 250 luxury guest rooms, including 40 suites. The Fairmont New Orleans will host three distinct food and beverage outlets: an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, and a rooftop bar combined with a speakeasy. Guests will be treated to expansive views of the city, and the hotel will showcase the city's unique character and vibrancy in its venues and guest experiences.

Abundant Amenities and Services

Apart from luxurious accommodations, the Fairmont New Orleans will offer a range of amenities aimed at ensuring a memorable stay for its guests. A spacious 10,000-square-foot spa, drawing on the local surroundings' nature, essence, and energy, is one such feature. Furthermore, the hotel will provide substantial meeting and event facilities spanning over 20,000 square feet, making it a potential hotspot for both leisure and business travel.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a part of Accor, boasts a portfolio of over 5,500 hotels in more than 110 countries worldwide. The addition of the Fairmont New Orleans to this luxury portfolio showcases Fairmont's commitment to meaningful connections with local communities and creating memorable experiences for its guests.