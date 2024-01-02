en English
Business

Fairfax County Launches ‘THRIVE’ Program to Empower Small Businesses

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Fairfax County Launches 'THRIVE' Program to Empower Small Businesses

In a bid to bolster the economy and support small businesses, Fairfax County, Virginia, has rolled out the ‘THRIVE’ program. This new initiative offers personalized coaching and consulting services to empower businesses to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities. The program provides tailored guidance and expertise, with an emphasis on enhancing the overall quality of small business operations across the county.

Coaching for Success

‘THRIVE’ centers on leadership development, decision-making, and goal-setting. These structured coaching services aim to hone the skills of entrepreneurs and business owners, enhance their management capabilities, and assist them in devising long-term growth strategies. It underscores the importance of leadership development in business success, emphasizing that effective leaders can drive their teams towards achieving shared goals.

Expert Consultation

The program provides an external perspective through coaches who are experts in marketing, operations, and financial literacy. By offering these insights, ‘THRIVE’ ensures that the businesses have access to the necessary expertise to facilitate their growth and development. Jamie Gaucher, a director with the Fairfax County Department of Economic Initiatives, stressed the program’s role in fostering a robust small business sector within the county.

Application Details and Eligibility

Following the conclusion of the initial application period, the ‘THRIVE’ program will reopen for a second application window from January 16 to January 26. To be eligible for the program, businesses must employ 49 or fewer employees and be primarily based in Fairfax County. Selected businesses stand a chance to receive coaching and consulting services valued at up to $10,000.

Business United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

