Fairfax City Launches Student Contest to Design Presidential Election Stickers

Fairfax, VA, embarks on a creative journey, inviting school-aged children to design the next 'I Voted' and 'Future Voter' stickers for the November 5 Presidential Election. This initiative, starting January 15 and closing April 12, aims to engage the younger population in the democratic process through art. Eligible students from Grades 7-12 are tasked with creating designs for the 'I Voted' sticker, while those in Kindergarten to 6th Grade can contribute designs for the 'Future Voter' sticker. The City of Fairfax Office of Elections and the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts have joined forces to oversee this contest, emphasizing the importance of originality, non-partisanship, and adherence to legal and ethical guidelines in submissions.

Advertisment

Empowering Young Minds Through Art

At the heart of this contest is the goal to foster a sense of civic duty and artistic expression among students. By allowing them to contribute to such a significant aspect of the electoral process, Fairfax aims to instill an early appreciation for voting and democracy. The competition not only serves as a platform for showcasing young talent but also as a means to educate them about the electoral process and the value of their voice in a democracy. Entries, which can be submitted either electronically or by mail, must include an entry form with parental consent alongside the original artwork.

Selection Process: From Art to Action

Advertisment

The selection process involves a preliminary round of judging by members of the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts, Election Board, and City of Fairfax School Board to narrow down the top three designs. Subsequently, the power shifts to the public, who will have the final say in deciding the winning designs. This approach not only democratizes the selection process but also engages the community in a collective decision-making effort, highlighting the essence of participatory democracy.

Bridging Art and Democracy

The 'I Voted' and 'Future Voter' stickers serve as more than just election memorabilia; they are symbols of one's engagement and participation in the democratic process. By involving students in the design of these stickers, Fairfax is bridging the gap between art and democracy, encouraging a dialogue among the younger generations about the importance of voting. The winning designs, set to be unveiled and distributed on Election Day, will carry the hopes and artistic expressions of Fairfax's youth, making a statement about the role of the younger generation in shaping the future of democracy.

This contest not only highlights the creative capabilities of Fairfax's youth but also underscores the city's commitment to fostering civic engagement and awareness from an early age. As the community awaits the unveiling of the winning designs, this initiative serves as a reminder of the power of art in bringing people together and the pivotal role of youth in the democratic process. Through these stickers, students will leave a lasting imprint on the 2024 Presidential Election, symbolizing their potential to influence and partake in the future of their country.