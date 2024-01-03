en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Fairbury Mourns the Loss of Nonagenarian Joyce Crews; Funeral Arrangements with Duffy-Pils Memorial Home

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Fairbury Mourns the Loss of Nonagenarian Joyce Crews; Funeral Arrangements with Duffy-Pils Memorial Home

In the quiet town of Fairbury, the life of a beloved nonagenarian, Joyce Crews, came to a peaceful close on December 30, 2023. At the age of 96, Joyce had touched many lives in her community, leaving a void that will be hard to fill. The responsibility of bidding her a fitting farewell has been entrusted to the capable hands of Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, a well-regarded funeral service provider in Fairbury.

A Life Well-Lived

Joyce Crews, a woman of strength and resilience, saw almost a century of changes, from the tumultuous times of the Great Depression to the technology-driven era of the 21st century. Her life, marked by considerable personal strength and indomitable spirit, was a testament to the enduring power of human resilience. As Fairbury mourns the loss of one of its oldest residents, it also celebrates the rich and fulfilling life she led.

Final Farewell Arrangements

The Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, known for its compassionate and professional services, is managing the final rites for Joyce. The team ensures that the process of bidding goodbye to a loved one is carried out with the dignity and respect that Joyce’s life merits. The funeral home, with its profound understanding of the community’s sentiments, is committed to providing a fitting tribute to a life well-lived.

Stay Connected, Stay Informed

As we share this news, we also invite our readers to stay informed about local events and updates by signing up for our inbox delivery service. Understanding and agreeing to our site’s user agreement and privacy policy is essential to ensure that we continue to serve you with the dedication and transparency that you deserve.

0
Local News Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Central Illinois: A Weekend of Activities and Community Solidarity

By Olalekan Adigun

Central Illinois: A Weekend of Engagements and Remembrances

By Momen Zellmi

A Weekend of Fun and Remembrance in Central Illinois

By BNN Correspondents

Ledbury Fire Station Invites Aspiring On-Call Firefighters for Awareness Session

By BNN Correspondents

Hyndburn Community Groups Benefit from Council Leader's Festive Fundin ...
@Holiday · 40 mins
Hyndburn Community Groups Benefit from Council Leader's Festive Fundin ...
heart comment 0
Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

By BNN Correspondents

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week
Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant

By Olalekan Adigun

Political Row Erupts in Hyndburn over Leisure Trust Grant
Nelson’s Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nelson's Former Office Building Set for Transformation into Takeaway and Flat
Albany Hails New Year with Community Celebration at ANZAC Peace Park

By Geeta Pillai

Albany Hails New Year with Community Celebration at ANZAC Peace Park
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
24 seconds
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
27 seconds
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
30 seconds
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
48 seconds
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
1 min
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
1 min
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
2 mins
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
2 mins
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
2 mins
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
39 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app