Law

Failed Attempt to Introduce Topless Waitresses Shakes Up St. Louis Nightlife in 1967

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Failed Attempt to Introduce Topless Waitresses Shakes Up St. Louis Nightlife in 1967

January 13, 1967, remains a date etched in the history of St. Louis nightlife, marking the failed attempt to introduce topless waitresses at the Dixie Belle nightclub in Gaslight Square. The ambitious plan, orchestrated by club operator J. C. (Cal) Zimmerli, crashed before it could take off, leaving a trail of disappointment and legal threats.

High Hopes Dashed by Absentee Exotic Dancers

Zimmerli, who had placed a classified ad for ‘exotic dancers,’ received over 100 responses, adding fuel to his anticipation. The club, located at 4216 Gaslight Square, even advertised the event, and a large sign announcing the introduction of topless waitresses was erected. However, as the event’s commencement drew closer, the waitresses did not appear, and the hopes of a novel attraction plummeted.

Police Warnings and Legal Threats

The local police were not amused by Zimmerli’s plan. Threats of arrest for obscenity were issued if the event proceeded. The morality squad detectives, including Thomas Coniff, who was acting head of the ninth district, made it clear that the introduction of topless service would be considered indecent exposure. The sign announcing the new attraction was eventually taken down the same day, under the watchful eyes of the law enforcement.

A Risk Too Great to Take

Zimmerli, who also operated the Apex Moving & Storage Co., had hoped that the introduction of topless waitresses would boost business in the area. However, with the waitresses failing to show, and the threat of losing his liquor license and the money he had invested looming, Zimmerli was forced to back down. The law enforcement made it clear that while such establishments might eventually find their place in St. Louis, they did not want Gaslight Square to be the testing ground for this controversial concept.

Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

