Education

FAFSA Online Launch Delayed: Implications for Students Aiming for 2024-25 Academic Year

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
FAFSA Online Launch Delayed: Implications for Students Aiming for 2024-25 Academic Year

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a pivotal tool for students in need of college financial aid, has made a tentative online appearance following a considerable delay. The launch, heralded as a ‘soft launch,’ has seen the form sporadically available, potentially barring many aspirants for the 2024-25 academic year from filing their applications. Mark Kantrowitz, a renowned higher education expert, suggests the likelihood of no successful submissions so far. The delay led to the U.S. Department of Education missing the Congress-imposed deadline of availing the FAFSA before January 1, 2024.

Department of Education Response and Expert Advice

Despite the challenges, the Department of Education has acknowledged the issues and is actively addressing them. Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant, urges families to patiently wait rather than panic if they encounter accessibility problems. Early submissions of completed FAFSA forms this year won’t reach schools until late January, negating the need for haste during the soft launch.

Changes to FAFSA

Key alterations to the FAFSA encompass the introduction of the Student Aid Index to evaluate a family’s ability to pay. This could potentially result in more federal grants for low and moderate-income students while trimming eligibility for wealthier families. The elimination of a discount for families with several children in college simultaneously and the reliance on outdated consumer price index figures from 2020, failing to mirror recent inflation, might see many students receive less financial aid than they deserve.

Impact on Students

Middle and higher-income students are projected to bear the brunt of the lack of inflation adjustments, potentially facing thousands of additional dollars towards college expenses. However, the U.S. Education Department maintains that the FAFSA form’s completion remains the first step towards accessing grants, loans, and work-study opportunities from the federal government, based on financial need. Despite the teething issues, students are encouraged to apply, regardless of their perceived qualifications for aid.

Education United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

