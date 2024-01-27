FAFSA Day at UNCW: A Beacon of Guidance for Students Navigating Financial Aid

The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) recently hosted its annual FAFSA Day at Bear Hall, a significant event that offers students and parents a platform to engage with financial aid experts. Given the often perplexing and intimidating nature of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), this initiative is especially beneficial for first-generation students who may find the process challenging.

FAFSA Day: Providing Crucial Aid

FAFSA Day, a free event held by local college campuses, provides one-on-one or small-group support for completing the FAFSA. This event is open to any student or parent who needs assistance with FAFSA. It is recommended that attendees create their Federal Student Aid account in advance to expedite the process and submit their completed FAFSA at the event.

Frederick Holding, UNCW's Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid, underscored the value of professional assistance in navigating the FAFSA process. He explained that FAFSA Day was established to offer support and answer any questions that families might have regarding the financial aid process. The goal is to demystify the process and eliminate potential roadblocks for students seeking financial help for their education.

Empowering First-Generation Students

FAFSA Day is particularly crucial for first-generation students. These students, often unfamiliar with the intricacies of the process, can greatly benefit from the expert guidance provided during the event. By offering professional support and making the process more accessible, FAFSA Day helps to level the playing field, ensuring that all students have the opportunity to secure the necessary financial aid for their academic journey.