Facing Uncertainty: The Future of Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park and Its Residents

As the sun set behind the familiar skyline of trailers at Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park, a sense of unease mingled with the evening chill. Inside Crossroad Church, a different kind of gathering was taking place, one that could determine the fate of the 206 trailers and the families who call them home. At the heart of the meeting, St. Mary's Commissioner Mike Hewitt stood, ready to address the concerns of a community on the brink of change.

Addressing the Rumors

The air was thick with anticipation as Hewitt began to unravel the tangled web of rumors that had been circulating. With a calm demeanor, he explained that while the current owner of Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park had indeed received offers to sell the property, no official plans had been submitted to the county. This revelation provided a brief respite from the residents' fears of immediate eviction and rent hikes. Hewitt assured everyone in attendance that even if plans were to be submitted, residents would not be affected for at least 18-24 months, offering a precious window of time for potential adjustments and preparations.

The Possibilities on the Horizon

Discussions then turned to the potential futures of the mobile home park. Hewitt outlined two main scenarios: maintaining the park as is, with necessary upgrades to water and sewer systems, or redeveloping it into new apartments and townhouses. However, he noted that the latter option would come with significant costs. The possibility of developers Cherry Cove converting the site into housing was also mentioned, a plan first considered in 2012. A decision on this matter is expected by June 1, leaving residents in a state of limbo, caught between hope for the best and preparation for the worst. Residents had been anxious about immediate eviction and rent increases, but Hewitt's update provided some relief.

A Community's Concerns and the Path Forward

Throughout the meeting, the undercurrent of concern was palpable. Residents voiced their anxieties, seeking reassurance about their futures. In response, Hewitt emphasized that if the park were to close, the landowner would be required to provide a year's notice and a year's rent to the residents, a small solace in the face of uncertainty. As the evening drew to a close, the community was left to ponder the realities of their situation, fortified by the knowledge that they had at least some time to prepare for what lay ahead.

The meeting at Crossroad Church may have concluded, but the questions and concerns it raised linger in the minds of the Lord Calvert Mobile Home Park residents. As they await a decision by June 1, the community stands at a crossroads, faced with the potential for significant change. Yet, amidst the uncertainty, there is a glimmer of hope that, regardless of the outcome, the voices of the residents will not go unheard.