Facing the Storm: Hofstra weather expert records squall line’s impact in Queens

When the squall line moved through the New York and New Jersey areas, the landscape transformed into a stage of nature’s raw power. Amidst this meteorological drama, one man stood on a rooftop in Queens, documenting the forceful display. Jase Bernhardt, an assistant professor at Hofstra University and renowned weather expert, conducted a practical research project, recording the effects of winds exceeding 60 mph on January 9.

Warnings Echo Across the Region

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued multiple warnings for the New York and New Jersey regions, cautioning residents about the potential flooding, high winds, and hazardous weather conditions persisting into Wednesday. The warnings were not mere routine alerts but highlighted the significant impact of the severe weather affecting the area.

Queens: In the Eye of the Storm

As Bernhardt observed the storm from his unique vantage point, Queens found itself in the eye of the storm. The winds that tore through the borough reached speeds of up to 70 mph, demonstrating the remarkable strength of the squall line. The effects of these winds were not just significant, but transformative, reshaping the city’s physical environment in its wake.

City’s Response: Proactive Measures for Safety

In response to the severe weather, the New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) activated emergency plans. Warnings and advisories were issued, and specific guidance for hospitals and long-term care facilities was provided. The city’s departments were mobilized to mitigate the impact of the severe weather conditions, taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents, thereby minimizing the impact of the storm.