Science & Technology

Facing the Storm: Hofstra weather expert records squall line's impact in Queens

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Facing the Storm: Hofstra weather expert records squall line’s impact in Queens

When the squall line moved through the New York and New Jersey areas, the landscape transformed into a stage of nature’s raw power. Amidst this meteorological drama, one man stood on a rooftop in Queens, documenting the forceful display. Jase Bernhardt, an assistant professor at Hofstra University and renowned weather expert, conducted a practical research project, recording the effects of winds exceeding 60 mph on January 9.

Warnings Echo Across the Region

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued multiple warnings for the New York and New Jersey regions, cautioning residents about the potential flooding, high winds, and hazardous weather conditions persisting into Wednesday. The warnings were not mere routine alerts but highlighted the significant impact of the severe weather affecting the area.

Queens: In the Eye of the Storm

As Bernhardt observed the storm from his unique vantage point, Queens found itself in the eye of the storm. The winds that tore through the borough reached speeds of up to 70 mph, demonstrating the remarkable strength of the squall line. The effects of these winds were not just significant, but transformative, reshaping the city’s physical environment in its wake.

City’s Response: Proactive Measures for Safety

In response to the severe weather, the New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) activated emergency plans. Warnings and advisories were issued, and specific guidance for hospitals and long-term care facilities was provided. The city’s departments were mobilized to mitigate the impact of the severe weather conditions, taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents, thereby minimizing the impact of the storm.

Science & Technology United States Weather
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

