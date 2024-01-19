Fab Lab Miami: Fostering Technological Learning in Underserved Communities

In a demonstration of technological prowess, students from Primer Microschools captivated onlookers at the Phicol Williams Community Center in Homestead, Florida.

Here, they showed their adeptness in programming robots to traverse a maze, thereby transforming the community center into a hive of technological learning. This coding and robotics exhibition was a part of their association with Fab Lab Miami, an initiative committed to providing hands-on STEAM education to students in underserved communities.

The Players

Among the 30 students who exhibited their proficiency were Courtney Faith Nelson, Faith Denise Ariel Chapman, and Abraham Rodriguez. These 9 and 10-year-olds showcased their ability to program baseball-shaped robots and adapt coding to overcome real-time hurdles.

Expanding the Realm of STEAM

Following the success of the first Fab Lab launched in 2020 in Liberty City, Miami, a new one focused on agriculture and agricultural technology is being inaugurated in Homestead. This move aligns with the local farm-driven economy. The Homestead Fab Lab, having received a $225,000 investment from various foundations, aims to engage middle and high school students, along with elementary school children.

Bridging the Gap

James Haj, CEO of The Children's Trust, underscored the significance of bringing such tech hubs to South Dade, an area often side-lined in funding programs. The instructors for the Fab Lab are trained by Florida International University staff and many tutors at the Homestead campus are from Gang Alternative. This non-profit organization is dedicated to providing educational and economic opportunities to children. Icilda Humes of Gang Alternative underscored the program's potential to offer opportunities to Black and Brown children and to equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills, crucial for the workforce.