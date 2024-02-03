FAA Undertakes Five-Year Review of Superfund Site at Atlantic City Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has embarked on a significant five-year review of the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center Superfund Site. Located at the Atlantic City International Airport in Atlantic County, New Jersey, the site has been under scrutiny for its past industrial activities, which have led to the contamination of the area with hazardous substances. The review, initiated by the FAA, aims to assess the effectiveness of the cleanup efforts implemented after Superfund investigations and to identify any further remediation needed to ensure the protection of public health and the environment.

Scrutinizing Remedial Operations and Land Use

As part of the review process, the FAA is meticulously analyzing the remedial operations, maintenance, and monitoring data related to the Superfund Site. The examination extends to the land use and associated controls in the area. The goal is to ascertain that the measures put in place have been operating as intended, effectively safeguarding the health and well-being of the local community and the integrity of the environment.

Public Engagement in the Review Process

In a move that underscores the FAA's commitment to transparency, the public has been invited to provide comments or additional information regarding the site's activities. This inclusive approach is designed to ensure that all relevant perspectives are considered and that any areas of concern within the community are duly addressed.

Availability of the Review Findings

The FAA intends to make the findings of the five-year review available to the public by mid-September 2024. The results will be accessible at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offices and the site repository situated at the FAA Technical Center. Point of contacts, such as the Superfund Program Manager, Mr. Thomas Roesch, and the Remedial Project Manager from the USEPA Region 2, Mr. Daniel D'Agostino, have been established for those seeking further details or wishing to contribute to the review.