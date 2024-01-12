en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA to Audit Boeing’s 737 Max 9 Production Line in Wake of Mid-Flight Incident

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
FAA to Audit Boeing’s 737 Max 9 Production Line in Wake of Mid-Flight Incident

Following a mid-flight incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced its decision to conduct a comprehensive audit of Boeing’s production line, concentrating on the Boeing 737 Max 9 model. The audit comes in the wake of the FAA grounding over 170 of these aircraft worldwide, which represents a majority of the fleet.

FAA’s Scrutiny on Boeing Intensifies

The objective of the audit is to evaluate Boeing’s adherence to approved quality procedures. In addition, the audit will assess the potential risks associated with Boeing’s self-monitoring capabilities in areas like quality control and other aspects of airplane production. To ensure manufacturing quality, the FAA is contemplating involving an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections.

Grounding of the 737-9 and Multiple Production-Related Issues

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker stressed the urgency of the audit given the grounding of the 737-9 and the numerous production-related issues that have surfaced in recent years. He highlighted the importance of prioritizing public safety over the speed of returning the Boeing 737-9 MAX to service. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun admitted the company’s error to its staff and expressed a determination to learn from the incident and move forward.

FAA’s Role in Ensuring Aircraft Safety

As the organization responsible for final safety checks and issuing airworthiness certificates for newly manufactured Boeing 737s, the FAA’s scrutiny of Boeing’s quality issues is becoming more intense. Thankfully, the incident involving the Alaska Airlines flight did not result in any severe injuries. However, it has raised questions about the continued grounding of the 737 Max 9 planes and the future of Boeing’s reputation in the aviation industry.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
19 mins ago
Turbulence on British Airways Flight Results in Serious Injuries
In a harrowing incident on June 15, a British Airways flight from Singapore to Heathrow plunged into a bout of severe turbulence, resulting in serious injuries to five cabin crew members. The chaos unfolded at approximately 30,000 feet over the Bay of Bengal, about one hour and 50 minutes into the journey. The crew, who
Turbulence on British Airways Flight Results in Serious Injuries
FAA Intensifies Oversight of Boeing Following 737 Max 9 Incident
36 mins ago
FAA Intensifies Oversight of Boeing Following 737 Max 9 Incident
FAA to Audit Boeing Following Recent 737 Max 9 Incident
37 mins ago
FAA to Audit Boeing Following Recent 737 Max 9 Incident
Lockheed Martin and NASA to Unveil Supersonic Game-Changer X-59
19 mins ago
Lockheed Martin and NASA to Unveil Supersonic Game-Changer X-59
Jetstar Australia Apologizes for Controversial Vietnamese Currency Joke
20 mins ago
Jetstar Australia Apologizes for Controversial Vietnamese Currency Joke
Weekly Roundup: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes, and Aircraft Safety Concerns
34 mins ago
Weekly Roundup: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes, and Aircraft Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
1 min
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
4 mins
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
4 mins
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
5 mins
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
5 mins
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
5 mins
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
6 mins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
6 mins
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
7 mins
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app