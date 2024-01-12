en English
Aviation

FAA to Audit Boeing Following Recent 737 Max 9 Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
Following a recent calamity where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 mid-flight, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has made a public declaration that it will scrutinize Boeing’s production line. This incident has led the FAA to ground the global fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9s majority, amounting to over 170 aircraft. The audit will focus on assessing Boeing’s compliance with approved quality procedures, both at its production lines and among its suppliers. The FAA’s audit outcome will determine the necessity for further audits.

FAA Considers Independent Oversight

As a part of this response, the FAA is contemplating involving an independent third party to supervise inspections and the quality of Boeing’s manufacturing processes. This move comes in light of the series of production-related issues that Boeing has encountered in recent years. The FAA is investigating Boeing’s capacity for self-monitoring, quality control, and other production aspects to evaluate if the manufacturer has failed to ensure that its planes are airworthy and conform to their design specifications.

Boeing’s Response to the Incident

Dave Calhoun, Boeing CEO, has acknowledged the company’s mistake and expressed a commitment to learn from the incident, which is the latest in a series of defects from the aircraft manufacturer. Despite the fact that no serious injuries were reported from the Alaska Airlines flight, and no passengers were seated in the immediate vicinity of the panel that was dislodged, the event has escalated scrutiny on Boeing’s quality control and the regulatory oversight of the industry.

FAA’s Role in Aircraft Safety

The FAA is responsible for the final safety inspections and issuing airworthiness certificates for new Boeing 737s. This recent turn of events has brought into focus the crucial role the FAA plays in maintaining safety standards in the aviation industry and the need for stringent quality control measures in aircraft manufacturing. As the aviation industry grapples with these recent incidents, the focus remains on ensuring that such incidents do not recur and that the safety of passengers is never compromised.

Aviation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

