FAA Set to Audit Boeing Production Line Amid Quality Concerns

In a significant move, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has declared plans to audit aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s production line. This announcement follows a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 aircraft where a door plug blew off mid-flight, leading to the grounding of more than 170 units of the model globally. This incident has brought Boeing’s compliance with quality procedures under scrutiny, prompting the FAA’s decision.

FAA’s Increased Oversight

The FAA audit is set to evaluate Boeing’s adherence to approved quality procedures, extending this scrutiny to its suppliers as well. Based on the audit’s findings, further inspections may be deemed necessary. In an unprecedented move, the FAA is also contemplating employing an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and manufacturing quality.

Investigating Boeing’s Self-Monitoring

In the wake of the door plug incident, the FAA is probing Boeing’s ability to self-monitor quality control and other aspects of airplane production. This investigation has been launched particularly due to Boeing’s failure to ensure that their planes were airworthy and conformed to their design. The FAA’s increased oversight of Boeing, including the audit, signifies the gravity of the situation. Despite the lack of serious injuries from the incident, it has intensified scrutiny and shaken confidence in the aircraft manufacturer.

Boeing’s Response

Reacting to these quality issues, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun addressed the staff, acknowledging the company’s mistakes and expressing the intention to learn from this incident. Boeing’s shares fell by 1.5% in the aftermath of the incident, reflecting the shaken investor confidence in the company.

The FAA is presently responsible for conducting final safety checks and issuing airworthiness certificates for newly produced Boeing 737s. The ongoing investigations and audits indicate a shift in this dynamic, calling into question the manufacturer’s ability to self-regulate safety and quality controls. With talks between Boeing, the FAA, and airlines ongoing, the future of the 737 Max 9 fleet hangs in balance.