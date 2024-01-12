en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA Set to Audit Boeing Production Line Amid Quality Concerns

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
FAA Set to Audit Boeing Production Line Amid Quality Concerns

In a significant move, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has declared plans to audit aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s production line. This announcement follows a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 aircraft where a door plug blew off mid-flight, leading to the grounding of more than 170 units of the model globally. This incident has brought Boeing’s compliance with quality procedures under scrutiny, prompting the FAA’s decision.

FAA’s Increased Oversight

The FAA audit is set to evaluate Boeing’s adherence to approved quality procedures, extending this scrutiny to its suppliers as well. Based on the audit’s findings, further inspections may be deemed necessary. In an unprecedented move, the FAA is also contemplating employing an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and manufacturing quality.

Investigating Boeing’s Self-Monitoring

In the wake of the door plug incident, the FAA is probing Boeing’s ability to self-monitor quality control and other aspects of airplane production. This investigation has been launched particularly due to Boeing’s failure to ensure that their planes were airworthy and conformed to their design. The FAA’s increased oversight of Boeing, including the audit, signifies the gravity of the situation. Despite the lack of serious injuries from the incident, it has intensified scrutiny and shaken confidence in the aircraft manufacturer.

Boeing’s Response

Reacting to these quality issues, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun addressed the staff, acknowledging the company’s mistakes and expressing the intention to learn from this incident. Boeing’s shares fell by 1.5% in the aftermath of the incident, reflecting the shaken investor confidence in the company.

The FAA is presently responsible for conducting final safety checks and issuing airworthiness certificates for newly produced Boeing 737s. The ongoing investigations and audits indicate a shift in this dynamic, calling into question the manufacturer’s ability to self-regulate safety and quality controls. With talks between Boeing, the FAA, and airlines ongoing, the future of the 737 Max 9 fleet hangs in balance.

0
Aviation United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
3 mins ago
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
Stretching its wings towards the financial skies, Kazakhstan’s national airline, Air Astana, has announced its intention to initiate an initial public offering (IPO) on both the London Stock Exchange and in Kazakhstan, marking a significant step in the airline and financial markets’ landscape. This strategic move comes in the wake of a recovering travel industry,
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
Airbus CEO Foresees Increased Jet Industry Capacity by 2024
53 mins ago
Airbus CEO Foresees Increased Jet Industry Capacity by 2024
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
1 hour ago
FAA Announces Increased Oversight of Boeing's Production and Manufacturing
NASA's X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel
4 mins ago
NASA's X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel
EASA Launches Groundbreaking Survey for Drone Manufacturers
20 mins ago
EASA Launches Groundbreaking Survey for Drone Manufacturers
Lauren Sanchez Honors Jeff Bezos on his 60th Birthday, to Receive Aviation Award
30 mins ago
Lauren Sanchez Honors Jeff Bezos on his 60th Birthday, to Receive Aviation Award
Latest Headlines
World News
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
37 seconds
AIIMS Gorakhpur Official Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
1 min
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
1 min
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
2 mins
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
2 mins
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
2 mins
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
3 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
4 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
4 mins
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app