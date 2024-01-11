FAA Launches Probe into Boeing After Alaska Airlines Incident

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a formal investigation into Boeing Co. following an incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by Alaska Airlines. The aircraft experienced a midair blowout of a door plug, an event that has prompted the FAA to scrutinize Boeing's manufacturing practices.

FAA's Safety Stance

The FAA's investigation is a testament to the regulatory body's commitment to maintaining aviation safety. This probe is not just about uncovering the causes behind the recent incident but also about ensuring that Boeing's manufacturing practices meet the high safety standards mandated by law. The FAA's actions serve as a reminder of the legal obligations that aircraft manufacturers have to produce planes that conform to these standards.

737 Max 9: A Controversial Model

The fact that the incident involved a Boeing 737 Max 9 adds another layer of significance to this investigation. This particular model has been in the spotlight before, following two tragic crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to its grounding. This probe thus renews scrutiny around the plane model and its safety measures.

Importance of Cockpit Voice Recorder

The investigation has been challenged by the fact that the cockpit voice recorder of the involved aircraft overwrote itself. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recommended extending the recording limit to 25 hours—a proposal seconded by the FAA for new planes. This suggestion, however, has met resistance from a pilots' union. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy underscored the essential role of the cockpit voice recorder in improving safety measures and reconstructing events leading up to accidents.