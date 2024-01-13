FAA Investigates Boeing Following Mid-flight Door Plug Blowout

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an intensive investigation into Boeing’s manufacturing practices after a panel, referred to as a door plug, was blown off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner during flight. The incident, which occurred shortly after the plane took off from Portland, Oregon, resulted in a significant hole in the aircraft’s structure.

Investigating Safety and Manufacturing Practices

The FAA is now scrutinizing whether Boeing ensured the safety and proper manufacturing of these plugs, which are designed to fill spaces for additional doors when extra exits are not required for safety. Upon inspection, Alaska and United Airlines discovered loose bolts on door plugs in a number of their Max 9 jets.

The FAA has requested Boeing to elucidate the cause of the issue and the measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Boeing has pledged to cooperate fully with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigations.

Temporary Grounding of Max 9 Jets

Following the incident, the FAA issued a directive for the temporary grounding of all Max 9 jets. This move has affected a total of 65 jets operated by Alaska and 79 by United Airlines, pending the development of inspection guidelines and a thorough examination of the aircraft.

In an unexpected turn of events, a physics teacher discovered the missing door plug in his backyard, which will now be analyzed by the NTSB.

Class-Action Lawsuit Against Boeing

In addition to the ongoing investigation, a class-action lawsuit has been filed against Boeing by a Seattle law firm on behalf of the passengers on the flight. The lawsuit alleges physical, psychological, and emotional injuries suffered by the passengers due to the incident.

The FAA’s oversight of Boeing has come under congressional scrutiny, with allegations surfacing about the agency being excessively lenient on the aerospace manufacturer. This incident is the latest in a series of setbacks for Boeing, including the fatal crashes of Max 8 planes in 2018 and manufacturing flaws in Max jets and the 787 model.