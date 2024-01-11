en English
Aviation

FAA Investigates Boeing Following In-flight Incident

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is initiating an investigative probe into Boeing, following a recent incident involving a two-month-old Boeing 737 Max 9. During an Alaska Airlines flight, a panel blew out while the aircraft was flying at 16,000 feet. This incident, which transpired less than a week before the announcement of the investigation, led to the grounding of 737 Max 9 planes for inspections by the FAA. Additional loose hardware has been discovered on other planes by both Alaska and United Airlines. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident, with no passengers seated in the immediate vicinity of the panel.

Investigation into Safety Compliance

The FAA’s investigation aims to ascertain whether Boeing has neglected to ensure that its products conform to approved designs and are in a condition for safe operation, as per FAA regulations. In a letter to Boeing, the FAA underscored the manufacturer’s obligation to abide by quality system inspection and test procedures. John Piccola, an aviation safety official at the FAA, voiced concerns over the potential failure to maintain safety standards. Boeing has not offered immediate comment on the matter.

Increasing Scrutiny for Boeing

This investigation compounds the scrutiny Boeing has faced over the safety of its aircraft, particularly the 737 Max series. The series was previously grounded worldwide following two tragic crashes. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the cause of the panel displacement. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over when the planes will be cleared for flights again. Amid these incidents, Boeing’s market share has been eroded, with Airbus surpassing them in aircraft deliveries for the fifth consecutive year.

FAA’s Commitment to Safety

The FAA is avidly working to determine if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation. The agency has approved a method to comply with its emergency airworthiness directive, which has been provided to the affected operators. The FAA’s top priority remains the safety of Americans. The agency has pledged to continue supporting the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. All Boeing 737-9 Max planes with a plug door will stay grounded until the FAA determines that each can safely return to operation.

Aviation United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

