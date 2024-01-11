FAA Investigates Boeing Following In-flight Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is initiating an investigative probe into Boeing, following a recent incident involving a two-month-old Boeing 737 Max 9. During an Alaska Airlines flight, a panel blew out while the aircraft was flying at 16,000 feet. This incident, which transpired less than a week before the announcement of the investigation, led to the grounding of 737 Max 9 planes for inspections by the FAA. Additional loose hardware has been discovered on other planes by both Alaska and United Airlines. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident, with no passengers seated in the immediate vicinity of the panel.

Investigation into Safety Compliance

The FAA’s investigation aims to ascertain whether Boeing has neglected to ensure that its products conform to approved designs and are in a condition for safe operation, as per FAA regulations. In a letter to Boeing, the FAA underscored the manufacturer’s obligation to abide by quality system inspection and test procedures. John Piccola, an aviation safety official at the FAA, voiced concerns over the potential failure to maintain safety standards. Boeing has not offered immediate comment on the matter.

Increasing Scrutiny for Boeing

This investigation compounds the scrutiny Boeing has faced over the safety of its aircraft, particularly the 737 Max series. The series was previously grounded worldwide following two tragic crashes. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the cause of the panel displacement. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over when the planes will be cleared for flights again. Amid these incidents, Boeing’s market share has been eroded, with Airbus surpassing them in aircraft deliveries for the fifth consecutive year.

FAA’s Commitment to Safety

