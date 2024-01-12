en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA Investigates Boeing 737 MAX 9 After Mid-Air Panel Detachment

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
FAA Investigates Boeing 737 MAX 9 After Mid-Air Panel Detachment

On January 7, 2024, an incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 led to an emergency landing after a cabin panel detached mid-flight from an Alaska Airlines plane. This event has prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initiate a formal investigation into Boeing’s best-selling jet family, grounding 171 Boeing MAX jets fitted with the same panel. The majority of these jets are operated by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Investigation into Boeing’s Quality Control

The FAA’s investigation’s primary goal is to determine if Boeing’s finished products adhere to approved design standards and are safe for operation. After the incident, both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines discovered loose parts on grounded planes, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and prompting further inspections. This incident has amplified already existing safety concerns over Boeing’s manufacturing practices.

Senate Commerce Committee Expresses Doubts

U.S. lawmakers have raised questions about Boeing’s quality control and the Senate Commerce Committee has publicly expressed doubts about the FAA’s effectiveness in ensuring Boeing’s compliance with safety standards. In response to the incident, Boeing has acknowledged the issue as a quality control problem and is conducting checks at its facilities as well as at its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems.

Class Action Lawsuit and NTSB Investigation

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Boeing on behalf of passengers affected by the incident. Concurrently, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has started an investigation into the cause of the panel detachment, including whether bolts were improperly tightened or missing. The FAA has not provided any indication of when the grounded planes might return to service; however, it has emphasized that Boeing must guarantee the safety of its aircraft.

The incident comes as a significant setback for Boeing, who in 2019 faced a global grounding of its MAX planes for 20 months due to fatal crashes linked to flawed cockpit software. The recent incident has led to increased traveler scrutiny of aircraft models before booking flights and has allowed Airbus, Boeing’s rival, to surpass Boeing in aircraft deliveries.

0
Aviation Safety United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
2 hours ago
Aviation in 2024: Navigating Turbulence with Technology
The year 2024 is proving to be a crucible for the aviation industry. Fluctuating travel demand, inflation, cost of living, soaring oil prices, workforce shortages, political upheaval, and the looming specter of climate change have created a perfect storm. These macro-level challenges are further exacerbated by evolving customer demands for a seamless, personalized travel experience.
Aviation in 2024: Navigating Turbulence with Technology
Prince Harry's 'Living Legend of Aviation' Recognition Provokes Backlash
4 hours ago
Prince Harry's 'Living Legend of Aviation' Recognition Provokes Backlash
Boeing 737 Max 9 Incident Raises Alarm Over Aircraft Safety
4 hours ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Incident Raises Alarm Over Aircraft Safety
The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of the Airbus A380
3 hours ago
The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of the Airbus A380
Chinese Airlines Achieve High Punctuality Rate and Air Traffic Safety Milestone in 2023
4 hours ago
Chinese Airlines Achieve High Punctuality Rate and Air Traffic Safety Milestone in 2023
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
4 hours ago
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
1 min
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
5 mins
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
13 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
14 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
17 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
23 mins
Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels in India's National Capital Region
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
26 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
26 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
27 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app