FAA Investigates Boeing 737 MAX 9 After Mid-Air Panel Detachment

On January 7, 2024, an incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 led to an emergency landing after a cabin panel detached mid-flight from an Alaska Airlines plane. This event has prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initiate a formal investigation into Boeing’s best-selling jet family, grounding 171 Boeing MAX jets fitted with the same panel. The majority of these jets are operated by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Investigation into Boeing’s Quality Control

The FAA’s investigation’s primary goal is to determine if Boeing’s finished products adhere to approved design standards and are safe for operation. After the incident, both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines discovered loose parts on grounded planes, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and prompting further inspections. This incident has amplified already existing safety concerns over Boeing’s manufacturing practices.

Senate Commerce Committee Expresses Doubts

U.S. lawmakers have raised questions about Boeing’s quality control and the Senate Commerce Committee has publicly expressed doubts about the FAA’s effectiveness in ensuring Boeing’s compliance with safety standards. In response to the incident, Boeing has acknowledged the issue as a quality control problem and is conducting checks at its facilities as well as at its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems.

Class Action Lawsuit and NTSB Investigation

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Boeing on behalf of passengers affected by the incident. Concurrently, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has started an investigation into the cause of the panel detachment, including whether bolts were improperly tightened or missing. The FAA has not provided any indication of when the grounded planes might return to service; however, it has emphasized that Boeing must guarantee the safety of its aircraft.

The incident comes as a significant setback for Boeing, who in 2019 faced a global grounding of its MAX planes for 20 months due to fatal crashes linked to flawed cockpit software. The recent incident has led to increased traveler scrutiny of aircraft models before booking flights and has allowed Airbus, Boeing’s rival, to surpass Boeing in aircraft deliveries.