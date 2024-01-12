en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA Investigates Boeing 737 MAX 9 After Mid-Air Panel Detachment

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
FAA Investigates Boeing 737 MAX 9 After Mid-Air Panel Detachment

On January 7, 2024, an incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 led to an emergency landing after a cabin panel detached mid-flight from an Alaska Airlines plane. This event has prompted the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to initiate a formal investigation into Boeing’s best-selling jet family, grounding 171 Boeing MAX jets fitted with the same panel. The majority of these jets are operated by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Investigation into Boeing’s Quality Control

The FAA’s investigation’s primary goal is to determine if Boeing’s finished products adhere to approved design standards and are safe for operation. After the incident, both Alaska Airlines and United Airlines discovered loose parts on grounded planes, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and prompting further inspections. This incident has amplified already existing safety concerns over Boeing’s manufacturing practices.

Senate Commerce Committee Expresses Doubts

U.S. lawmakers have raised questions about Boeing’s quality control and the Senate Commerce Committee has publicly expressed doubts about the FAA’s effectiveness in ensuring Boeing’s compliance with safety standards. In response to the incident, Boeing has acknowledged the issue as a quality control problem and is conducting checks at its facilities as well as at its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems.

Class Action Lawsuit and NTSB Investigation

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Boeing on behalf of passengers affected by the incident. Concurrently, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has started an investigation into the cause of the panel detachment, including whether bolts were improperly tightened or missing. The FAA has not provided any indication of when the grounded planes might return to service; however, it has emphasized that Boeing must guarantee the safety of its aircraft.

The incident comes as a significant setback for Boeing, who in 2019 faced a global grounding of its MAX planes for 20 months due to fatal crashes linked to flawed cockpit software. The recent incident has led to increased traveler scrutiny of aircraft models before booking flights and has allowed Airbus, Boeing’s rival, to surpass Boeing in aircraft deliveries.

0
Aviation Safety United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
43 mins ago
Chinese Airlines Achieve High Punctuality Rate and Air Traffic Safety Milestone in 2023
In a testament to its commitment to efficiency and safety, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported a substantial improvement in the punctuality rate of Chinese airlines for the year 2023. The figures reached a remarkable 87.8 percent, demonstrating a clear upward trajectory in the operations of the country’s aviation sector. This development was
Chinese Airlines Achieve High Punctuality Rate and Air Traffic Safety Milestone in 2023
Selfridge ANGB Set to Host Next Squadron of KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft
2 hours ago
Selfridge ANGB Set to Host Next Squadron of KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft
Atlas Air Enhances Fleet with New Boeing 777 Freighter Under MSC Agreement
2 hours ago
Atlas Air Enhances Fleet with New Boeing 777 Freighter Under MSC Agreement
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
59 mins ago
Garuda Indonesia Woos Qantas' Frequent Flyers with Free Status Match
Prince Harry's 'Living Legend of Aviation' Recognition Provokes Backlash
1 hour ago
Prince Harry's 'Living Legend of Aviation' Recognition Provokes Backlash
Boeing 737 Max 9 Incident Raises Alarm Over Aircraft Safety
1 hour ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Incident Raises Alarm Over Aircraft Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
2 mins
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
4 mins
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
7 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
7 mins
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
8 mins
Tragic Demise of Chef Dylan Pennerman Sends Shockwaves Through Community
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
9 mins
Chale and Jordan Ayew: The Black Stars' Hope for AFCON 2023
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
11 mins
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app