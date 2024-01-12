en English
Aviation

FAA Intensifies Oversight of Boeing Following 737 Max 9 Incident

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
FAA Intensifies Oversight of Boeing Following 737 Max 9 Incident

In the wake of an alarming incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a step-up in its scrutiny of Boeing’s production lines. The incident, which saw a panel blow out during a flight, has triggered the FAA to intensify its oversight through an audit of the 737 Max 9’s production line. The audit’s primary objective is to ensure that Boeing and its supplier network are adhering to approved quality control practices.

FAA’s Increased Oversight

The FAA’s decision is aimed at addressing problems related to the Max 9 more closely, and investigating the safety implications of its practice of delegating some oversight responsibilities to Boeing employees. The delegation of authority has been a matter of dispute ever since the tragic crashes of 737 Max 8 aircraft, which claimed the lives of 346 individuals.

FAA administrator Mike Whitaker, in his statement, emphasized the need to reassess the delegation of authority in the light of the grounding of the 737-9 and various production-related issues that have surfaced in recent years. The ultimate goal, Whitaker pointed out, is to explore every possible option to mitigate the risk factors associated with the aircraft.

Independent Third Party Oversight

In an unprecedented move, the FAA is also contemplating the use of an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and quality system. This measure will ensure an unbiased assessment of Boeing’s production and manufacturing processes, further bolstering the safety protocols in place.

The FAA’s decision to increase its oversight of Boeing’s production and manufacturing processes comes as a significant move towards enhancing aviation safety. It not only reflects the FAA’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of passengers but also underscores the importance of stringent quality control practices in the aviation industry.

Aviation Safety United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

