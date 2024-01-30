FAA Identifies Safety Concern with Boeing 737 Max's Anti-Icing System

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) attention has recently been drawn towards a pressing safety issue concerning the anti-icing system on Boeing 737 Max airplanes. The concern, which could potentially affect various models of the 737 Max currently in operation, has raised eyebrows in the aviation industry.

Unraveling the Issue

The identified problem emanates when the de-icing system is engaged under dry conditions. This leads to an overheating situation around the engine inlets, posing a substantial safety risk. The overheating can prompt parts of the inlet housing to break off, which can then strike the aircraft. The resultant impact could result in shattered windows and rapid decompression - a precarious scenario in mid-flight.

FAA's Interim Guidance

In response to this hazard, the FAA has not sat idle. The agency issued guidance last year, advising pilots to limit the use of the anti-icing system under dry circumstances. This notice serves as a temporary measure designed to mitigate the risk until a more permanent solution is implemented.

Boeing's Response

Boeing, the manufacturer of the 737 Max, has reportedly been working on a solution to address the problem. The company had previously sought an exemption from a safety standard for the 737 MAX 7, which involved the anti-ice system in question. However, they have since withdrawn this request. Senator Tammy Duckworth opposed the exemption request, citing the potential danger to passengers. Boeing now states that they will incorporate an engineering solution during the certification process, aiming to resolve this safety concern.