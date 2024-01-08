en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Boeing’s Shares Take a Hit

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Boeing’s Shares Take a Hit

In a major blow to Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, in the wake of an incident in which a door plug blew out midflight at 16,000 feet on an Alaska Airlines flight. This emergency directive has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry, causing Boeing’s shares to plummet by 9%, later recovering slightly to a 6% loss.

Grounding Implications and Immediate Aftermath

This decision has directly affected Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the largest operators of this model. The FAA’s directive applies to U.S. airlines and carriers operating within U.S. territory, escalating concerns about Boeing’s quality control and the potential impact of inexperienced labor on its production. The incident compelled Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 to return to Portland, Oregon, shortly after takeoff, having caused headrests and seatbacks to tear off and the cockpit door to blow open.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported the incident, intensifying scrutiny on Boeing from regulators, customers, and investors. Amidst previous crashes resulting in fatalities, supply chain issues during the pandemic, and quality defects, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has been working to reassure stakeholders about the company’s ability to address its various challenges. However, this incident and its potential implications for Boeing’s reputation and operational stability, has only heightened the scrutiny.

0
Aviation Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
28 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Boeing 737 Max Incident: Plane Part Discovered in Oregon Backyard
31 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max Incident: Plane Part Discovered in Oregon Backyard
A Response to the Inflight Blowout: Strengthening Aviation Safety
32 mins ago
A Response to the Inflight Blowout: Strengthening Aviation Safety
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
29 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
29 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
30 mins ago
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
46 seconds
Lucas Moraes Clinches First Dakar Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Takes Overall Lead
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
1 min
Ex-MP Peter Bone's Girlfriend Selected as Conservative Candidate: A Turn of Events Amid Controversy
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
3 mins
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
9 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
10 mins
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
10 mins
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
11 mins
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
12 mins
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
12 mins
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
28 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
29 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
29 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
47 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
12 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app