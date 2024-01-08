FAA Grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Boeing’s Shares Take a Hit

In a major blow to Boeing, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, in the wake of an incident in which a door plug blew out midflight at 16,000 feet on an Alaska Airlines flight. This emergency directive has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry, causing Boeing’s shares to plummet by 9%, later recovering slightly to a 6% loss.

Grounding Implications and Immediate Aftermath

This decision has directly affected Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, the largest operators of this model. The FAA’s directive applies to U.S. airlines and carriers operating within U.S. territory, escalating concerns about Boeing’s quality control and the potential impact of inexperienced labor on its production. The incident compelled Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 to return to Portland, Oregon, shortly after takeoff, having caused headrests and seatbacks to tear off and the cockpit door to blow open.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported the incident, intensifying scrutiny on Boeing from regulators, customers, and investors. Amidst previous crashes resulting in fatalities, supply chain issues during the pandemic, and quality defects, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has been working to reassure stakeholders about the company’s ability to address its various challenges. However, this incident and its potential implications for Boeing’s reputation and operational stability, has only heightened the scrutiny.