en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Over Safety Concerns

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Over Safety Concerns

Boeing, a name synonymous with aviation, faces a turbulent journey ahead as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded approximately 171 Boeing 737-9 MAX planes. The decision is a response to an alarming incident where a door panel blew off mid-air on an Alaska Airlines flight, sparking safety concerns. The safety of the public takes precedence over any other consideration, hence the grounding of these aircraft until further notice.

Increased Oversight and Investigation

In an unprecedented move, the FAA is increasing its oversight of Boeing’s manufacturing and production processes. An investigation has been launched into the incident involving the Boeing Model 737-9 MAX. The FAA is also considering the use of an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and quality systems, signaling a loss of confidence in the company’s internal safety measures.

The Impact on Boeing’s Reputation and Shares

Boeing’s reputation is on the line as the investigation could reveal inadequacies in its manufacturing practices. The incident has led to a class-action lawsuit filed against Boeing by passengers seeking damages for physical and psychological injury, emotional distress, and travel expenses. The aftermath of this incident is already visible in the company’s financials as Boeing shares have tumbled 8%, significantly affecting the company’s market positioning.

Boeing’s Response and Future Outlook

The FAA has given Boeing 10 days to provide information on the cause of the malfunction and its plans to rectify the issue. Boeing CEO, acknowledging the mistake, emphasized confidence in the FAA’s ongoing work. However, this incident raises concerns about potential prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737-9 MAX planes. The 737 Max’s design has already been linked to fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in the past, leading to a 20-month grounding. This new incident adds to Boeing’s woes, pushing it further into a crisis of confidence and safety.

0
Aviation United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
8 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
Delta Air Lines, a major player in the aviation industry, has announced a reduction in its earnings forecast for 2024, sending a shockwave through the stock market. The airline’s shares fell by 7% following the announcement, indicating a shift in investor confidence. It’s not just Delta feeling the heat; other major airlines like United and
Delta Air Lines Lowers Earnings Forecast, Impacting Stock Market
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
24 mins ago
Air Astana's IPO: A Significant Milestone in Global Aviation and Financial Markets
NASA's X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel
25 mins ago
NASA's X-59: Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic Travel
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
10 mins ago
Korean Investor to Launch High-Tech Aviation Parts Factory in Vietnam
Dassault Aviation to Unveil Full Year Results on March 6, 2024
14 mins ago
Dassault Aviation to Unveil Full Year Results on March 6, 2024
FAA Set to Audit Boeing Production Line Amid Quality Concerns
21 mins ago
FAA Set to Audit Boeing Production Line Amid Quality Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
12 seconds
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
1 min
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
4 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
4 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
4 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
5 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
6 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
7 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
7 mins
Ugandan Political Leaders Demand Immediate Committee Restructuring
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app